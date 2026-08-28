What will the weather be like in September 2026? (Full forecast)

Relatively dry and moderately warm weather is expected in Uzbekistan during September, the first month of the autumn season. According to preliminary estimates by forecasters, the average monthly temperature indicators will form around the long-term climatic norm.

The beginning of autumn will extend the summer warmth for the population, offering comfortable and moderate days without sudden cold snaps.

Temperature distribution by ten-day periods:

The temperature regime will change during the month in the following order:

First ten-day period (Warm and dry): Clear and dry weather will be observed in the early days of the month. At night, the temperature will be +15...+20 degrees , and during the day +30...+35 degrees , rising up to +37 degrees on some days with a refreshing breeze;

Heat in the south: In the southern regions of the country (Surkhandarya and Kashkadarya), the thermometer column may reach +38...+40 degrees on the hottest days;

Second and third ten-day periods (Moderate coolness): A stable temperature background will prevail in the middle and end of the month. Nighttime temperatures will drop to +10...+15 degrees, while daytime temperatures will remain warm around +25...+30 degrees with short-term fluctuations observed.

Is precipitation expected?

The amount of precipitation across the republic in September is forecasted to be low: