Yandex Igromir service launched on over 2.6 million TVs

·16·Technology
Yandex Igromir service launched on over 2.6 million TVs

Yandex's "Igromir" cloud gaming service has expanded its reach, becoming available on over 2.6 million TVs via the "Kinopoisk" app. According to ixbt.com, users can now launch popular PC games directly on their TV screens without needing dedicated consoles. This is reported by Ixbt.com .

Currently, this capability covers devices from over fifty popular brands, including Tuvio, Digma, DEXP, and BBK. The main requirement is that the TV must run on the YaOS operating system and support the relevant version of the app.

Convenient usage and equipment

To start gaming, users simply need to connect a compatible gamepad to the TV and link their personal Steam account. The service works seamlessly with Xbox and PlayStation controllers, as well as most controllers designed for PC and Android devices.

If a user does not have a compatible gamepad, it can be easily ordered via "Yandex Market" or "Yandex Lavka". In Moscow and Saint Petersburg, some models can even be delivered within 60 minutes.

Extensive catalog and payment terms

The "Igromir" game catalog includes over 250 titles from Steam, Epic Games, and the "Lesta Games" libraries. Notable titles include Assassin’s Creed Black Flag, Gothic 1 Remake, 007 First Light, Crimson Desert, and Marvel Rivals.

A "Yandex Plus" subscription is not mandatory to use the service, as it operates on an hourly payment basis. However, subscribers can exchange their accumulated points for bonus minutes.

Technological future and plans

Cloud technology runs the game on a remote server and streams the rendered image to the TV screen, while commands from the gamepad are sent back. This approach allows users to enjoy graphics-intensive games regardless of the device's hardware capabilities.

Experts report that by the end of 2026, there are plans to integrate the "Igromir" service into the "Kinopoisk" app on Android TV-based televisions. This is expected to further expand the service's audience.

YandexIgromirCloud GamingKinopoiskTechnology
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Abror Shuhratov
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