Xiaomi unveils Poco X8 Power 5G smartphone with 10 000 mAh battery

·6·Technology
Xiaomi unveils Poco X8 Power 5G smartphone with 10 000 mAh battery

The Xiaomi brand has officially unveiled its new and highly anticipated device, the Poco X8 Power 5G smartphone. According to ixbt.com, the most significant and notable feature of this gadget is that it is equipped with a massive 10 000 mAh battery. This is reported by news source.

Technical specifications and display

According to the provided information, the smartphone's launch is scheduled for September 4th of this year, with the Indian market being the first region to offer this model. The manufacturer states that thanks to the massive battery, the device can operate continuously for up to 3.5 days without charging, and the battery's lifespan is rated at six years.

Based on previously leaked information, the new Poco X8 Power 5G also demonstrates high performance in terms of charging. Specifically, the smartphone supports 100 W fast wired charging and 27 W reverse wired charging technology to power other devices.

The front of the device is equipped with a high-quality 6.83-inch AMOLED screen. The display's peak brightness reaches 3500 nit, allowing for comfortable use even under direct sunlight. Screen security is ensured by durable Gorilla Glass Victus 2.

Protection and camera capabilities

The body of the Poco X8 Power 5G features IP69K-rated dust and water protection, which is the highest standard for modern consumer devices. This allows it to be used easily even in extremely harsh conditions.

As for optics, the smartphone's main camera consists of a combination of 50 and 8 megapixel sensors. For high-quality selfies and video calls, a 32 megapixel front camera is installed. Official teasers clearly show the device's unique bright yellow body and the square camera block located on the back panel.

Furthermore, Xiaomi guarantees long-term software support for its users. Accordingly, the Poco X8 Power 5G model will receive four major Android operating system updates and six years of regular security patches.

XiaomiPoco X8 Power 5GSmartphoneAndroidTechnology
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