Murder on Live Stream: Why Was Cesar Gastelum Killed? Killers Exposed

·1·World
Murder on Live Stream: Why Was Cesar Gastelum Killed? Killers Exposed

Mexican law enforcement agencies have successfully concluded a large-scale special operation regarding the murder of 25-year-old blogger Cesar Daniel Nolasco Gastelum, who caused a widespread stir on social media (online as Cesar Gastelum or “Cesarín” known by the name).

As officially announced by Mexico's Secretary of Security and Citizen Protection, Omar Garcia Harfuch, the suspects in the murder were identified and apprehended in the state of Puebla as a result of operational search activities conducted by the National Intelligence Center.

Bloody Operation: Armed Attack on Task Force

The process of apprehending the suspect named Jesus Alberto “N” turned into a real armed confrontation in the San Andres Cholula area:

  • Fire opened on police: When investigators and special unit officers approached, three armed criminals opened fire on them;

  • Counter-strike and casualties: As a result of the law enforcement's return fire, one of the attackers was neutralized at the scene, and the other two, including the prime suspect Jesus Alberto, were captured wounded;

  • Confiscated weaponry: During the operation, three firearms, a large amount of ammunition, and vehicles were seized from the criminals as material evidence.

The Horror of August 4: The Live Stream Did Not Cut Off

This sensational crime was committed on August 4 in the city of Culiacan, Sinaloa state:

  • Killers on a motorcycle: While the blogger was live-streaming on social media with several acquaintances near a fast-food restaurant, two armed individuals on a motorcycle fired several shots at him and fled the scene;

  • Tragedy captured on camera: The moments before the attack and the voices of people screaming for help were captured directly on the live broadcast;

  • Motive for the crime: Investigators are carefully examining whether the murder is linked to the sensational content and statements the blogger posted on social media.

Mexican government official Garcia Harfuch emphasized that the identities of all participants have been fully established, stating: “No one will go unpunished”— he declared.

MexicoCesar GastelumCrimeSocial MediaInvestigation
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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