Yaya Touré leads Slovan to the Champions League

·1·Sport
Yaya Touré leads Slovan to the Champions League

Renowned former midfielder Yaya Touré, known for his brilliant playing career, has achieved his first major milestone as a coach. According to Goal.com, he successfully led Bratislava-based club Slovan to the main stage of the Champions League. This result marks a historic step for the young specialist in the early months of his coaching career. This is reported by Goal.com reports.

In the decisive qualifying round, Slovan played away against Celje. Despite the hosts' dangerous home form, Yaya Touré's charges executed a superb tactical plan to secure a convincing victory. As a result of this success, the team qualified for the group stage of Europe's most prestigious club tournament.

In the post-match press conference, Yaya Touré focused on team unity rather than personal praise. He emphasized that all credit belongs to the players and the coaching staff, highlighting their resilience. The coach also thanked the loyal fans who traveled four hours by bus to turn the away game into a home-like atmosphere.

Touré wants to play against his former teams

After reaching the main stage of the tournament, all attention shifted to potential opponents. Yaya Touré did not hide his desire to face the grand clubs he played for during his career in Bratislava. According to him, it is important to test his players against Europe's strongest teams to gauge their true level.

"To be honest, I would really like Barcelona and Manchester City to come to Bratislava," Goal.com quotes the specialist as saying. He added that he has great respect for these teams, but playing against them would show the team's true competitive standing.

Difficult Champions League challenges

However, the Champions League draw revealed a very challenging and exciting schedule for Slovan. As tournament debutants, the team will host PSG, Roma, Lille, and LASK at home. They will also play away against Inter, Real Betis, Shakhtar Donetsk, and Stuttgart.

Despite the tough opponents presented by the draw, the young coach emphasized that the team will stand firm and prepare for the continent's highest-level challenges. For Slovan, this season is not just about gaining experience, but also a great opportunity to make their mark on the European stage.

Yaya TouréSlovan BratislavaChampions LeagueBarcelonaManchester City
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Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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