Healing Secret Found: How Does Counting Cash Affect the Body?

·30·Health
Healing Secret Found: How Does Counting Cash Affect the Body?

It is no secret that financial stability brings peace of mind to human life, but recent medical and psychological studies have shown that money also has a direct biological effect on the human body. According to scientists' conclusions, counting cash by hand not only dramatically boosts mood, but also helps strengthen the human immune system.

Behind this process, which at first glance seems like a simple daily habit, lie complex neurobiological and hormonal mechanisms.

Mood-Boosting Factor: Dopamine and Stress Reduction

Neurobiologists and psychologists analyzed the changes taking place in the brain during the process of counting cash and noted several interesting aspects:

  • Release of the "Happiness Hormone": While holding and counting money by hand, the reward centers in the brain are activated, and dopamine, the hormone responsible for joy and motivation, begins to be actively released into the blood;

  • Retreat of Anxiety and Stress: Material wealth in hand subconsciously evokes a sense of security, protection, and confidence in the future. This leads to a sharp decrease in cortisol, which is considered a potent stress hormone;

  • Concentration of Attention: The counting process has a unique meditative effect, distracting a person from daily minor troubles and calming the nervous system.

Immunity Connection: Why the Body Becomes Stronger

In medicine, the intrinsic connection between mental state and immunity (psychoneuroimmunology) has long been proven. The process of counting money benefits the immune system precisely through this chain:

  • Activation of Immune Cells: Stress and chronic anxiety are considered the main factors weakening the human body's natural defense shield. When cortisol levels drop, the body gets the opportunity to produce defense cells (lymphocytes and phagocytes) that fight infections and viruses at full strength;

  • Cardiovascular System Stability: Mental relief and positive emotions normalize blood pressure, stabilize heart rate, and stimulate an increase in overall tone.

Thus, counting cash by hand is recognized not just as a calculation practice, but also as an unusual psychological therapy that provides the brain with a sense of security and gives a positive impulse to the health of the entire body.

Counting cash by handDopamine hormoneCortisol hormonePsychoneuroimmunology
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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