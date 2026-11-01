The words you say to yourself can heal or poison your body

·57·Health
The words you say to yourself can heal or poison your body

Most people, at least once in their lives, have expressed dissatisfaction with themselves, using negative phrases out of humor or frustration. However, the human brain and biological structure cannot distinguish between humor and reality. Scientific research proves that human cells literally "hear" one's internal speech and thoughts and respond to them on a biological level.

If a person frequently repeats negative thoughts to themselves, the body accepts them as absolute truth and a direct command. As a result, chronic stress, lack of energy, fatigue, and depression begin to intensify in the body.

How do negative and positive thinking affect our body?

In the micro-world of the body — at the cellular level — every thought triggers a specific physiological reaction:

  • Thoughts like "I can't do it" or "I am incompetent": Such internal objections trigger the release of strong stress hormones (cortisol, adrenaline) for the body, as if one were suddenly encountering a wild animal and running away from it. This weakens the immune system, constricts blood vessels, and damages cells;

  • Positive and encouraging thinking: Conversely, treating oneself with kindness and confidence accelerates the regeneration process at the cellular level, increases internal energy, and strengthens the body;

  • Control of energy and mood: The language you use with yourself throughout the day directly determines your overall alertness, mood, and even your work productivity.

How to work with an organism that believes every word you say?

Learning to control the internal commands you give your body is of vital importance:

  1. Thoughts shape our lives: Every thought passing through your head directs your actions and health through the subconscious;

  2. Positive words are a source of health: Good words that come from our tongue or revolve in our minds calm the nervous system and normalize heart function;

  3. Be kind to yourself: Treat mistakes as experience rather than a cause for depression, and completely give up belittling yourself;

  4. Every day is a new thought and a new future: Starting each morning not with gloomy thoughts, but with new goals and positive intentions, encourages cells to renew.

Your body sincerely believes every word you say. Therefore, make it a habit to say only good, energizing, and healing words to it!

psychologypositive thinkingstresshealthy lifestyle
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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