Why don't Koreans get fat? The main secrets of national nutrition and lifestyle

South Korea has a very low obesity rate, with only about 4% of the population suffering from excess weight. Experts note that the main reasons for this are not related to genetics, but are closely linked to a national dietary culture formed over centuries, daily lifestyle, and social attitudes within society.

1. A culture of proper and healthy eating

Korean national cuisine has a number of unique features that are very beneficial for the body:

Fermented products: Kimchi (spicy cabbage), soybean paste, and other fermented dishes improve gut microflora and accelerate metabolism.

Banchan system (small side dishes): Along with the main meal, vegetables, greens, and seafood are served on the table in many small dishes. This helps to strictly regulate portion sizes and the total amount of food consumed.

Soup with every meal: Many Korean meals begin with soup or broth. This fills the stomach and prevents the consumption of excess calories.

Low sugar and fewer processed products: Western-style sweets, fast food, and refined sugar are almost non-existent in Korean national cuisine. The culture of "eating sugar or candy with tea" does not exist there at all.

Spicy spices: Red pepper and the capsaicin it contains boost metabolism and help burn fat faster.

Eating habit Effect on the body Kimchi and fermented products Improves intestinal function, accelerates metabolism Banchan (small dish) system Ensures portion control and prevents overeating Starting with soup Fills the stomach, reduces calories

2. Physical activity and urban planning features

The daily lifestyle of Koreans ensures constant physical activity even without any gyms:

Walking a lot: In South Korea, public transport is highly developed. Throughout the day, people walk a lot to subway or bus stations, as well as around the city.

Topographical features: Korean cities and settlements consist mainly of hills and slopes, so physical exertion and even fitness occur naturally in daily life without extra effort.

3. Strong social pressure regarding appearance

Psychological and cultural factors in society also play an important role in weight control:

Cult of thinness: There is an extremely strong demand in society and popular culture (K-pop, dramas, etc.) to look very thin, healthy, and neat.

Employment and relationships: In Korea, excess weight is often openly criticized. Even when applying for prestigious jobs, appearance and weight metrics are considered important factors. Therefore, many people keep their weight under strict control at all times.

Do you think such strict social requirements and healthy eating habits can be introduced in other countries? Leave your opinion in the comments!