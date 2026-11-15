Merab Dvalishvili appeals to UAE government to release detainees

2 min read90
Merab Dvalishvili appeals to UAE government to release detainees

One day after his release from custody, former UFC champion, Georgian athlete Merab Dvalishvili spent only a minute and a half to defeat Brazilian Marlon Moraes at the Real American Freestyle (RAF) tournament in Abu Dhabi. Following his successful return to the ring, the fighter once again drew public attention to the escalated conflict and the arrested athletes.

Appeal to release detained rivals

In a conversation with renowned sports commentator Chael Sonnen after the fight, Dvalishvili appealed to Abu Dhabi officials, requesting the release of all athletes detained due to the conflict, including Usman Nurmagomedov.

"Thank you everyone, I love you all! Listen, if possible, I want to appeal to the Abu Dhabi government or anyone who can influence this. Please, release these guys, please let them go. I am begging you! We are just fighters and anything can happen, but I really want them to be released. Please," said Dvalishvili.

At the same time, in an interview given before the fight, the former champion had noted that Umar Nurmagomedov was also among those detained, despite arriving at the scene later.

Details of the conflict and court decision

Indicators and data

Merab's victory

Victory over Marlon Moraes at the RAF tournament in 1.5 minutes

Status of Merab and Saba

Released upon payment of fines

Sentence according to court ruling

6 members of the Russian team and 2 individuals who filmed the incident were sentenced to 6 months in prison

Recipient of the appeal

Abu Dhabi government and responsible officials

Court ruling: Prison and fines

As a reminder, it was revealed yesterday that law enforcement agencies took strict measures following the high-profile incident. Six members of the Russian team and two people who filmed and distributed the incident were sentenced to six months in prison. Merab Dvalishvili and his friend Saba Lazishvili were released after paying the stipulated fines.

Such intense events surrounding the sports environment and fighters in the region remain the focus of fans and local officials.

In your opinion, how do such disputes involving famous athletes and their legal consequences affect the world of MMA? Leave your thoughts in the comments!

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Shuhrat Razzakov«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
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