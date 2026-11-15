Saudi Arabia has lost 20 aircraft in the last two months: Houthi statement
It is reported that the Saudi Arabian Air Force has suffered significant losses in escalating clashes with the "Ansar Allah" (Houthi) movement in Yemen. According to official statements from the Houthis, a total of 20 aircraft belonging to Saudi Arabia have been destroyed over the past two months. This situation indicates a further increase in military tension in the region.
Breakdown of lost aircraft
According to data released by open sources and official Houthi sources, the lost equipment includes the following:
1 F-15SA fighter jet
2 Bayraktar unmanned aerial vehicles
4 CH-4 unmanned aerial vehicles
9 Wing Loong II unmanned aerial vehicles
3 Karayel unmanned aerial vehicles
1 AH-6i helicopter
It should be recalled that on September 16, 2026, Houthi military spokesman General Yahya Saree announced that a Saudi Air Force F-15 aircraft had been shot down by an anti-aircraft missile over Yemen's Marib province. Additionally, in mid-November 2026, it was announced that another armed reconnaissance drone had been destroyed over the Al-Jawf province.
Category of military losses
Details and indicators
Total losses
20 military aircraft (according to Houthi statement)
Main equipment
F-15SA fighter, various types of drones, and a helicopter
Area of military operations
Skies over Marib and Al-Jawf provinces
Official position
The Saudi Ministry of Defense and the Arab Coalition have not officially confirmed these
Violation of the truce and future risks
These clashes have intensified following the collapse of a four-year truce in the summer of 2026. In response to the situation, Saudi Arabia is conducting regular airstrikes on Yemeni territory. For their part, the Houthis are launching missile and drone attacks on oil infrastructure and airports in Riyadh and the eastern parts of the country. To strengthen air defense, Western countries such as Great Britain have announced they will send additional fighter jets to Saudi Arabia.
In your opinion, how will the collapse of the truce in Yemen and the intensification of military clashes affect the overall geopolitical situation in the Middle East? Leave your thoughts in the comments!
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