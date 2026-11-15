Saudi Arabia has lost 20 aircraft in the last two months: Houthi statement

It is reported that the Saudi Arabian Air Force has suffered significant losses in escalating clashes with the "Ansar Allah" (Houthi) movement in Yemen. According to official statements from the Houthis, a total of 20 aircraft belonging to Saudi Arabia have been destroyed over the past two months. This situation indicates a further increase in military tension in the region.

Breakdown of lost aircraft

According to data released by open sources and official Houthi sources, the lost equipment includes the following:

1 F-15SA fighter jet

2 Bayraktar unmanned aerial vehicles

4 CH-4 unmanned aerial vehicles

9 Wing Loong II unmanned aerial vehicles

3 Karayel unmanned aerial vehicles

1 AH-6i helicopter

It should be recalled that on September 16, 2026, Houthi military spokesman General Yahya Saree announced that a Saudi Air Force F-15 aircraft had been shot down by an anti-aircraft missile over Yemen's Marib province. Additionally, in mid-November 2026, it was announced that another armed reconnaissance drone had been destroyed over the Al-Jawf province.