6 signs that appear before a heart attack

A heart attack can sometimes be sensed through symptoms that appear beforehand. A person may experience prolonged fatigue, restless sleep at night, a feeling of heaviness in the chest, or unexplained shortness of breath. These signs may also be related to other illnesses, so it is not correct to accept them as definite proof of a heart attack. However, it is important to pay attention to new and unusual changes in the body, MSN reports.

Through which signs can the body issue a warning?

1. Constant weakness. Getting tired more than usual and not feeling refreshed even after resting can occur with heart-related problems. If the weakness interferes with daily activities or persists for no apparent reason, a medical check-up is necessary.

2. Nighttime restlessness and sleep problems. Frequent waking up, difficulty breathing while lying down, or waking up feeling your heartbeat can be signs of various health issues. If such a condition repeats regularly, you should consult a doctor to determine the cause.

3. Feeling of pressure in the chest. The appearance of heaviness, tightness, or discomfort in the chest area is considered one of the main signs of a heart attack. The pain may not be constant; it can subside slightly and then intensify again.

4. Shortness of breath. If a person has difficulty breathing even when inactive or if their breathing becomes rapid during routine activities, this should not be ignored. Shortness of breath can also be observed without chest pain.

5. Cold sweating. Sudden cold sweats, especially when observed along with other symptoms, require considering the possibility of a heart attack. In such a situation, instead of trying to determine the cause at home, it is important to seek medical help.

6. Nausea and stomach discomfort. A heart attack sometimes manifests with symptoms similar to digestive problems. If nausea is accompanied by chest pressure, shortness of breath, or pain in the arm and shoulder, this should be taken especially seriously.

None of these signs individually reliably confirms that a heart attack is occurring. However, if several symptoms appear at the same time or a person's condition suddenly worsens, immediate action is necessary.

When chest pain or pressure, shortness of breath, cold sweats, and pain radiating to the arm, back, or jaw are observed, an ambulance must be called immediately. Even if the symptoms subside, the possibility of a heart attack cannot be ruled out without a doctor's examination.