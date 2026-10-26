6 signs that appear before a heart attack

·6·Health
6 signs that appear before a heart attack

A heart attack can sometimes be sensed through symptoms that appear beforehand. A person may experience prolonged fatigue, restless sleep at night, a feeling of heaviness in the chest, or unexplained shortness of breath. These signs may also be related to other illnesses, so it is not correct to accept them as definite proof of a heart attack. However, it is important to pay attention to new and unusual changes in the body, MSN reports.

Through which signs can the body issue a warning?

1. Constant weakness. Getting tired more than usual and not feeling refreshed even after resting can occur with heart-related problems. If the weakness interferes with daily activities or persists for no apparent reason, a medical check-up is necessary.

2. Nighttime restlessness and sleep problems. Frequent waking up, difficulty breathing while lying down, or waking up feeling your heartbeat can be signs of various health issues. If such a condition repeats regularly, you should consult a doctor to determine the cause.

3. Feeling of pressure in the chest. The appearance of heaviness, tightness, or discomfort in the chest area is considered one of the main signs of a heart attack. The pain may not be constant; it can subside slightly and then intensify again.

4. Shortness of breath. If a person has difficulty breathing even when inactive or if their breathing becomes rapid during routine activities, this should not be ignored. Shortness of breath can also be observed without chest pain.

5. Cold sweating. Sudden cold sweats, especially when observed along with other symptoms, require considering the possibility of a heart attack. In such a situation, instead of trying to determine the cause at home, it is important to seek medical help.

6. Nausea and stomach discomfort. A heart attack sometimes manifests with symptoms similar to digestive problems. If nausea is accompanied by chest pressure, shortness of breath, or pain in the arm and shoulder, this should be taken especially seriously.

None of these signs individually reliably confirms that a heart attack is occurring. However, if several symptoms appear at the same time or a person's condition suddenly worsens, immediate action is necessary.

When chest pain or pressure, shortness of breath, cold sweats, and pain radiating to the arm, back, or jaw are observed, an ambulance must be called immediately. Even if the symptoms subside, the possibility of a heart attack cannot be ruled out without a doctor's examination.

Heart AttackHeart HealthFatigueShortness of Breath
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Heart attack: what signs to look out for in the morning?Heart attack: what signs to look out for in the morning?Today 00:46Why are severe heart attacks more frequently recorded on Mondays?Why are severe heart attacks more frequently recorded on Mondays?5 October 17:2314 habits after age 50: which ones are actually dangerous?14 habits after age 50: which ones are actually dangerous?8 August 18:167 Signals from the Body: What Is Your Body Trying to Tell You?7 Signals from the Body: What Is Your Body Trying to Tell You?2 August 17:45The “secret to living” to age 90? Which of the 11 habits really works?The “secret to living” to age 90? Which of the 11 habits really works?9 August 12:44The secret to longevity found: Scientists succeed in reversing the aging processThe secret to longevity found: Scientists succeed in reversing the aging processYesterday 13:27
AnnouncementsPartnership
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Health news

Russia Ranks Second in the World for Cryopreservation
Russia Ranks Second in the World for Cryopreservation
Scientists and doctors reveal the hidden harms of the beshik (cradle) to child health (video)
Scientists and doctors reveal the hidden harms of the beshik (cradle) to child health (video)
The danger of nighttime gadgets: Scientists reveal the consequences of staring at screens in the dark
The danger of nighttime gadgets: Scientists reveal the consequences of staring at screens in the dark
Constant complaining is a killer of health: Why it is proven that complainers get sick more often
Constant complaining is a killer of health: Why it is proven that complainers get sick more often
Why do children dislike eating meat? There are several reasons for this
Why do children dislike eating meat? There are several reasons for this
List of the most dangerous and most beneficial products for health in the diet
List of the most dangerous and most beneficial products for health in the diet
Fever is not an enemy: What to do and what not to do when a child has a fever
Fever is not an enemy: What to do and what not to do when a child has a fever
Russian academician reveals the truth about the maximum limit of human lifespan
Russian academician reveals the truth about the maximum limit of human lifespan