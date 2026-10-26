Heart attack: what signs to look out for in the morning?

·6·Health
Heart attack: what signs to look out for in the morning?

A heart attack sometimes starts suddenly with severe chest pain, but in some cases, its symptoms are subtle. Chest discomfort, shortness of breath, or unusual fatigue that occurs upon waking in the morning should not be ignored. Such symptoms do not always mean a heart attack, but if they recur or several of them are observed at the same time, it is important to seek medical help. Heart attack symptoms can vary from person to person.

Six signs that may be observed in the morning

1. Pressure or pain in the chest. A feeling of tightness, heaviness, or pressure may occur in the center of the chest. The discomfort may last for a few minutes or disappear and return.

2. Shortness of breath. Breathing can become difficult even when a person has not performed any physical activity. This symptom can occur even when there is no chest pain.

3. Unusual fatigue. Despite getting enough sleep, a person may feel very weak in the morning. Unexplained fatigue should be taken seriously, especially when accompanied by other symptoms.

4. Dizziness or lightheadedness. Some people experience dizziness, lightheadedness, or near-fainting during a heart attack.

5. Cold sweats. Cold sweats can appear on the body even when the weather is not hot or there is no physical exertion.

6. Nausea and pain in the upper body. Nausea, stomach upset, or pain radiating to the arm, shoulder, back, neck, and jaw are also potential signs of a heart attack.

It is not correct to consider these symptoms dangerous only when they appear in the morning. A heart attack can occur at any time of the day. In some people, particularly the elderly and patients with diabetes, symptoms may be less noticeable than usual.

If symptoms such as chest pressure or pain, shortness of breath, cold sweats, and dizziness appear, you should not wait for them to go away on their own. It is necessary to call an ambulance immediately. Even if the symptoms are mild, the possibility of a heart attack cannot be ruled out independently.

Heart AttackHeart HealthShortness of BreathChest Pain
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

6 signs that appear before a heart attack6 signs that appear before a heart attackToday 00:5014 habits after age 50: which ones are actually dangerous?14 habits after age 50: which ones are actually dangerous?8 August 18:16Why are severe heart attacks more frequently recorded on Mondays?Why are severe heart attacks more frequently recorded on Mondays?5 October 17:23Doctors: "Skipping breakfast dramatically increases the risk of heart disease and diabetes!"Doctors: "Skipping breakfast dramatically increases the risk of heart disease and diabetes!"20 September 12:54Drinking a glass of warm water in the morning: 4 effects and common misconceptions people believeDrinking a glass of warm water in the morning: 4 effects and common misconceptions people believe10 September 08:29The “secret to living” to age 90? Which of the 11 habits really works?The “secret to living” to age 90? Which of the 11 habits really works?9 August 12:44
AnnouncementsPartnership
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Health news

Russia Ranks Second in the World for Cryopreservation
Russia Ranks Second in the World for Cryopreservation
Scientists and doctors reveal the hidden harms of the beshik (cradle) to child health (video)
Scientists and doctors reveal the hidden harms of the beshik (cradle) to child health (video)
The danger of nighttime gadgets: Scientists reveal the consequences of staring at screens in the dark
The danger of nighttime gadgets: Scientists reveal the consequences of staring at screens in the dark
Constant complaining is a killer of health: Why it is proven that complainers get sick more often
Constant complaining is a killer of health: Why it is proven that complainers get sick more often
Why do children dislike eating meat? There are several reasons for this
Why do children dislike eating meat? There are several reasons for this
List of the most dangerous and most beneficial products for health in the diet
List of the most dangerous and most beneficial products for health in the diet
Fever is not an enemy: What to do and what not to do when a child has a fever
Fever is not an enemy: What to do and what not to do when a child has a fever
Russian academician reveals the truth about the maximum limit of human lifespan
Russian academician reveals the truth about the maximum limit of human lifespan