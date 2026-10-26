Heart attack: what signs to look out for in the morning?

A heart attack sometimes starts suddenly with severe chest pain, but in some cases, its symptoms are subtle. Chest discomfort, shortness of breath, or unusual fatigue that occurs upon waking in the morning should not be ignored. Such symptoms do not always mean a heart attack, but if they recur or several of them are observed at the same time, it is important to seek medical help. Heart attack symptoms can vary from person to person.

Six signs that may be observed in the morning

1. Pressure or pain in the chest. A feeling of tightness, heaviness, or pressure may occur in the center of the chest. The discomfort may last for a few minutes or disappear and return.

2. Shortness of breath. Breathing can become difficult even when a person has not performed any physical activity. This symptom can occur even when there is no chest pain.

3. Unusual fatigue. Despite getting enough sleep, a person may feel very weak in the morning. Unexplained fatigue should be taken seriously, especially when accompanied by other symptoms.

4. Dizziness or lightheadedness. Some people experience dizziness, lightheadedness, or near-fainting during a heart attack.

5. Cold sweats. Cold sweats can appear on the body even when the weather is not hot or there is no physical exertion.

6. Nausea and pain in the upper body. Nausea, stomach upset, or pain radiating to the arm, shoulder, back, neck, and jaw are also potential signs of a heart attack.

It is not correct to consider these symptoms dangerous only when they appear in the morning. A heart attack can occur at any time of the day. In some people, particularly the elderly and patients with diabetes, symptoms may be less noticeable than usual.

If symptoms such as chest pressure or pain, shortness of breath, cold sweats, and dizziness appear, you should not wait for them to go away on their own. It is necessary to call an ambulance immediately. Even if the symptoms are mild, the possibility of a heart attack cannot be ruled out independently.