A Toyota trunk and a hidden cache: How did the SSS stop a dangerous plan at the border?

A Toyota vehicle driven by an Afghan citizen born in 1966, which arrived at the "Ayritom" border customs post to enter the country, was subjected to a strict inspection. During the customs and border control, it was discovered that nearly 400 grams of opium had been secretly hidden inside engine pistons located in the vehicle's trunk.

Drug addiction is a serious threat to human health, the peace of families, and the future of the youth. Individuals seeking to profit from its illegal trade are using various tricks and complex methods to smuggle prohibited substances into the country. One such method was exposed during a joint operation conducted by the SSS Border Troops, the Surkhandarya regional department, and customs and internal affairs officers.

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However, the operation did not end there. Law enforcement officers, in the presence of witnesses, also searched the residence where the individual was temporarily staying in the city of Termez. There, it was revealed that another 848 grams of opium and 551 grams of heroin were hidden inside other vehicle spare parts.

Details of the offense and the operation Information and indicators Location of discovery "Ayritom" border customs post and Termez city Offender Afghan citizen born in 1966 Vehicle Toyota car Confiscated narcotics A total of nearly 1.8 kg (opium and heroin)

Firm fight against crime

Currently, relevant criminal cases have been initiated regarding this incident, and investigative and operational activities are continuing rapidly to identify other members of this illegal cross-border channel. The State Security Service and partner agencies continue to take resolute measures to ensure the security of our country's borders and to combat the illegal trafficking of narcotic substances.

In your opinion, what additional measures should be taken to further strengthen the fight against the smuggling of narcotics at borders and customs posts? Leave your thoughts in the comments!