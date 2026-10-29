Which foods should be limited to prevent bone weakening?

Calcium is an essential mineral for the strength of bones and teeth. It is important to get enough of it through food, but dietary habits also affect calcium balance. For example, high sodium intake can increase the excretion of calcium through urine, and caffeine can slightly affect its absorption. This information was reported in an article on the MSN website.

Four factors that can affect calcium

Salty and processed foods. Chips, sausages, fast food, and high-sodium snacks can contain high levels of sodium. Excessive consumption of sodium increases the loss of calcium from the body. Therefore, it is recommended to use salt in moderation and pay attention to the ingredients of products.

Coffee and energy drinks. Caffeine can slightly increase the loss of calcium through urine. However, this effect is usually not significant. For people who consume enough calcium, drinking coffee in moderation does not necessarily pose a serious risk. The main focus should be on not overdoing caffeinated drinks.

Cola-type carbonated drinks. Frequent and excessive consumption of such drinks can be unfavorable for bone health. Especially if they replace milk or other calcium-rich drinks, the body's calcium intake decreases. Therefore, it is better to choose water and drinks with high nutritional value.

Foods rich in oxalates and phytates. Spinach, rhubarb, certain grains, legumes, nuts, and seeds contain natural compounds that can affect the absorption of calcium. However, it is not necessary to exclude these foods from the diet. They also have nutritional benefits, and their effect depends on the overall diet.

Preventing calcium deficiency

To keep bones strong, it is important to regularly consume calcium-rich foods, ensure sufficient Vitamin D levels, and maintain physical activity. In addition to dairy products, certain greens, fish consumed with bones, and calcium-fortified products can also be sources of calcium.

When it comes to foods that can reduce calcium, it is not correct to consider them all harmful. The important thing is not to consume excessive salt and caffeine, to eat a balanced diet, and to meet the body's need for calcium. If there is a suspicion of bone weakness or calcium deficiency, it is necessary to consult a doctor.