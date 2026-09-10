Drinking a glass of warm water in the morning: 4 effects and common misconceptions people believe

Drinking a glass of warm water right after waking up is a simple habit practiced by many. Some consider it an easy way to "cleanse" the body, while others view it as a way to lose weight and improve skin condition.

However, where are the real benefits of this habit, and where are the widespread exaggerations on the internet?

In fact, drinking water in the morning can help combat dehydration, support digestion, and ensure adequate fluid intake throughout the day. But claims that a single glass of warm water can "normalize" blood pressure, flush toxins from the body, or cause weight loss without dieting should not be taken as scientific facts.