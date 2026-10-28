The benefits of sleeping in socks you didn't know about

Many people wear socks to bed during cold days to keep their feet from freezing. But did you know that this simple habit can also have a positive effect on your sleep quality?

A 2018 study published in the Journal of Physiological Anthropology observed six young men who slept with their feet warmed by socks. As a result, they fell asleep on average 7.5 minutes faster and slept 32 minutes longer compared to when they slept without socks. However, because the number of study participants was very small, these results may not be the same for everyone.

Why can socks help with sleep?

When feet warm up, the blood vessels on the skin's surface dilate, helping the body release excess heat. This supports the process of lowering body temperature to a level suitable for sleep. As a result, it may be easier for some people to fall asleep faster.

In addition, for people whose feet are always cold, socks provide comfort at night. If the skin on your feet is dry, applying a moisturizing cream and wearing clean socks over it can also help retain moisture.

What kind of socks should you wear?

Choose soft, breathable socks that do not squeeze your feet for sleep. It is important to wear clean socks every night. If very thick or tight socks make your feet too hot, it is better to take them off.

People with diabetes or problems with blood circulation in their feet should follow their doctor's recommendations regarding foot care. Special compression socks should not be worn while sleeping without a doctor's recommendation.

Most importantly, sleeping in socks is not mandatory for everyone. If your feet get cold or you feel comfortable in socks, this simple habit may help you fall asleep.