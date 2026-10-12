Do you skip breakfast? This habit can affect your gallbladder

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Do you skip breakfast? This habit can affect your gallbladder

Rushing in the morning and leaving for work or study without breakfast has become a habit for many. However, prolonged gaps between meals can affect certain processes in the body, including gallbladder function. Experts consider regular eating to be one of the key factors for digestive health.

Most importantly, the conclusion that skipping breakfast even once will cause gallstones is incorrect. However, going without food for a long time or regularly skipping meals can lead to the gallbladder emptying less frequently and, in some cases, increase the risk of gallstones.

Why should the gallbladder work regularly?

The gallbladder is a small organ located under the liver that stores and concentrates bile produced by the liver. When food is consumed, especially foods containing fats, bile is released into the intestine to aid in digestion.

If the gap between meals becomes too long, the gallbladder contracts and relaxes less frequently. This creates conditions for bile to stagnate. In some cases, along with an imbalance of cholesterol in the bile, the likelihood of stone formation increases.

Does skipping breakfast cause gallstones?

The answer to this question is somewhat complex. Not eating breakfast does not mean that every person will develop gallstones. Several factors influence the formation of gallstones, including genetic predisposition, overweight, diet, and very rapid weight loss.

Studies have found a correlation between eating the first meal late and the occurrence of gallstones. However, this correlation alone does not prove that skipping breakfast always causes disease. Therefore, it is important to follow a healthy diet and consider individual risk factors.

What is beneficial to do in the morning?

To support the health of the gallbladder and digestive system, you can pay attention to the following habits:

  • Eat breakfast regularly. As much as possible, start your day with a balanced meal.

  • Choose fiber-rich foods. Vegetables, fruits, legumes, and whole grains are an important part of a healthy diet.

  • Consume healthy fats in moderation. For example, products like fish and olive oil can be part of a balanced diet.

  • Avoid sudden weight changes. Losing weight too quickly can increase the risk of gallstones.

  • Do not make prolonged fasting a habit. Plan your eating schedule according to your daily needs.

Breakfast does not necessarily have to consist of a large portion. The important thing is to eat regularly and in a balanced way, taking the body's needs into account.

Which symptoms should not be ignored?

Gallstones sometimes may not cause any symptoms at all. However, if you experience pain under the right ribs or in the upper abdomen lasting several hours, nausea, or vomiting, you should consult a doctor.

If the pain is accompanied by fever, chills, yellowing of the skin or the whites of the eyes, it is important to seek medical help immediately. These signs may indicate a serious problem in the gallbladder, bile ducts, or other organs.

Small habit, big importance

Skipping breakfast by itself does not immediately lead to disease. However, regularly going without food for long periods, a disrupted eating pattern, and sudden weight changes can affect digestive health.

Therefore, do not be indifferent to morning meals. A balanced diet, regular eating habits, and a healthy lifestyle help preserve gallbladder health. If you already have gallstones or digestive issues, it is best to determine your diet in consultation with a doctor.

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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