Russian scientists have begun developing insulin in tablet form

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Russian scientists have begun developing insulin in tablet form

Russian scientists, in collaboration with local pharmaceutical companies, have begun developing a revolutionary innovation for diabetes patients — an oral tablet form of insulin. This significant news was announced on the eve of the World Diabetes Day, which is widely observed across the globe.

The possibility of abandoning daily injections

In an interview with the RIA Novosti agency, Natalya Mokrisheva, Director of the Endocrinology Research Center named after Academician I. I. Dedov, noted that creating an oral (tablet) form of the hormone will allow patients to avoid the need for regular injections. This will significantly simplify the daily lives of people living with chronic diabetes.

According to the expert, specialists at the center are not limiting themselves to tablets but are also actively working on prolonged-action injectable drugs. In the near future, instead of daily injections, patients will be able to take the medication just once a week.

Innovative therapy directions

Key details and benefits

Tablet-form insulin

Eliminates daily injections and makes administration more convenient

Once-weekly injection

Drastically reduces the number of injections through prolonged action

Target result

Improving patients' quality of life and effective disease management

Clinical trials and future prospects

For now, the timelines for when clinical trials of the new tablet insulin will conclude and when it will enter mass production have not been disclosed. However, such modern medical methods will undoubtedly take the management of chronic diseases to a new level. At the same time, successful research on innovative drugs for diabetes and obesity is also being conducted at other medical institutions.

In your opinion, how much convenience will replacing daily injections with tablets or less frequently administered drugs provide for patients? Leave your thoughts in the comments!

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Shuhrat Razzakov«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
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