New pill for hair loss: how did the tests turn out?

Scientists are testing the drug VDPHL01, which could create a new opportunity in the fight against hair loss. Unlike the topical scalp application form of minoxidil, the new remedy is taken in pill form.

536 men participated in the clinical trials. According to the results of the six-month study, it was reported that hair density in the groups taking the drug increased by an average of 30–33 hairs per square centimeter. These results indicate that the new medication could be a promising method for treating hair loss in men.

Nevertheless, additional tests and appropriate approvals are required for the widespread use of the drug as an effective and safe treatment. For now, VDPHL01 has not been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

For specialists, it is important to evaluate not only the effect on hair growth, but also the long-term safety and potential side effects of the preparation.

If further clinical trials and official reviews confirm the positive results, VDPHL01 could become a new treatment option in the future for people suffering from hair loss.