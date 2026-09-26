How does fasting heal the body? Internal miracles happening from 12 to 72 hours

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How does fasting heal the body? Internal miracles happening from 12 to 72 hours

The human body possesses perfect natural mechanisms for self-repair and ridding itself of various harmful toxins, and one of the most powerful triggers for these processes is controlled fasting (intermittent fasting). According to the conclusions of scientists and medical researchers, abstaining from food for a certain period is not just starving the body, but a true biological reboot that restarts the functioning of organs. Starting from the 12th hour of fasting, natural detoxification processes are activated in the intestines and liver, at the 14th hour insulin levels decrease, and the body switches to active fat-burning mode. By 16–18 hours, brain function significantly improves due to an increase in ketones, while at 24 hours of fasting, the growth hormone (GH) level surges by a massive 2,000 percent. As time goes on, namely at the 48–72 hour mark, maximal autophagy reaches its peak in the body—the process of eliminating old, diseased, and weakened cells for complete rejuvenation.

"2000% hormone growth, fat melting, and cellular rebirth": 5 main stages of fasting's effect

The most important medical facts regarding the body's biological response to fasting:

  • Liver and gut cleansing (12 hours): During the first 12 hours of abstaining from food, the detoxification process is activated in the internal organs;

  • Insulin drop and fat burning (14 hours): Insulin levels drop to a minimum, and stored fat reserves begin converting into energy;

  • Acceleration of brain function (16–18 hours): The amount of ketone bodies increases, and brain neurons begin to work more efficiently;

  • 2000% increase in growth hormone (24 hours): A 24-hour fast sharply boosts the youth- and muscle-repairing hormone in the body;

  • Immunity and maximal autophagy (36–72 hours): The gut microbiota is renewed, immunity is strengthened, and the complete cellular cleanup mechanism is triggered.

Fasting chronology: Comparison of changes in body organs and hormonal systems

Analysis of the step-by-step changes occurring in the body over time intervals:

Time limit

Main biological process in the body

Benefits for health and organs

12 hours

Start of the detoxification process

Cleansing from toxins begins in the intestines and liver

14 hours

Sharp decrease in insulin levels

The body begins actively burning accumulated fats

16–18 hours

Increase in ketone bodies

Brain cells are activated, thinking becomes clearer

18–24 hours

Reduction of inflammation

Regeneration and repair of cells in the body

24 hours

Growth hormone (GH) level increases up to 2000%

Metabolism accelerates, tissue rejuvenation intensifies

24–36 hours

Renewal of gut microbiota

Beneficial bacteria of the digestive system are restored

36–48 hours

Strengthening of the immune system

Aged immune cells are replaced and recharged with new strength

48–72 hours

Activation of maximal autophagy

Damaged and pre-cancerous cells are completely cleared

Medical and biological expertise: Why does fasting rejuvenate a person?

Conclusions of Nobel laureates, doctors, and dietitians:

  • «Autophagy — natural surgery»: In 2016, Japanese scientist Yoshinori Ohsumi won the Nobel Prize by proving that during fasting, cells recycle their own waste and clean themselves (autophagy); fasting exceeding 48 hours destroys all unhealthy and damaged elements in the body, reducing the risk of cancer;

  • Hormonal burst and fat melting: In daily nutrition, insulin is constantly high, which prevents fat from melting; fasting lowers insulin and increases growth hormone by 2000 percent, which helps melt the deepest fat layers while preserving muscles;

  • Brain and neuron protection: Following the increase in ketones, brain activity is protected from degenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's and Parkinson's, while focus and memory capacity increase manifold.

Do you practice intermittent fasting or fasting in your daily life? How do you personally evaluate the 2000 percent increase in growth hormone during a 24-hour fast and the phenomenon of autophagy? Leave your personal feedback in the comments and share this scientific analysis reflecting the secrets of restoring health without medications with all your friends!

intermittent fastingautophagyhormone growthdetoxification
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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