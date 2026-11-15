Improper preparation or storage of these 15 products can pose a health risk

Leaving cooked rice on the table overnight, eating green potatoes, cutting only the affected part of moldy bread... These habits, which many consider simple, can increase the risk of food poisoning. However, claims that it is absolutely impossible to reheat eggs or eat sprouted onions are not always true. Below, we examine the real risks and safety rules for 15 products.

Every product in the kitchen has its own storage and preparation rules. Some foods can harbor bacteria if stored at the wrong temperature. Others pose health risks if not thermally processed sufficiently during cooking.

Most importantly, you cannot determine the safety of a product solely by its appearance or smell. Some harmful bacteria and the toxins they produce may not change the taste, color, or odor of the product.

So, which products should you pay special attention to?

1. Eggs — can be reheated, but follow storage rules

The warning that "eggs cannot be reheated" is widespread. In fact, properly cooked and refrigerated egg dishes can be reheated.

The problem is not in reheating the eggs, but in how they were stored. If cooked eggs or egg dishes are left at room temperature for too long, there is a risk of bacterial growth.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recommends that the internal temperature of egg dishes reach approximately 74 degrees Celsius during the reheating process.

Remember: cool cooked eggs quickly after preparation and store them in the refrigerator. Reheating a product that has been left at room temperature for too long does not always make it safe.

2. Potatoes — pay attention to green spots

Potatoes can turn green when exposed to light. While the color itself is related to chlorophyll, such potatoes are also likely to have increased levels of natural glycoalkaloids like solanine.

If consumed in large quantities, solanine can cause symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, and diarrhea.

If only a small part of the potato has turned green, you can cut away the green areas, skin, and sprouts more deeply. However, if a large part of the potato has turned green, is heavily sprouted, or has a bitter taste, it is better not to eat it.

The best way: store potatoes in a cool, dry, and dark place.

3. Mushrooms — do not rush to eat them raw

Not all types of mushrooms are the same. Some cultivated mushrooms are eaten raw, but cooking them can make them easier to digest and reduce the effect of certain sensitive substances.

Especially with wild-foraged mushrooms, one must be careful. It is difficult to reliably distinguish poisonous species by their appearance. Some toxins do not disappear even during boiling or frying.

Remember: choose only mushrooms obtained from a reliable source that are known to be edible. Tasting unknown wild mushrooms is also dangerous.

4. Rice — can pose a risk even after cooking

One of the most significant risks associated with rice is the bacterium Bacillus cereus. Its spores can be present in raw rice and survive the cooking process.

If cooked rice is left at room temperature for too long, bacteria can multiply and produce toxins. Some toxins do not disappear even upon reheating.

Therefore, leaving cooked rice in a pot or on the table overnight is dangerous.

For safe storage:

Cool the rice as quickly as possible after cooking.

Divide large amounts of rice into smaller containers.

Place it in the refrigerator as soon as it cools down.

Reheat refrigerated rice thoroughly until it is steaming hot.

Avoid repeated reheating.

British food safety recommendations advise cooling cooked rice quickly and consuming it within 24 hours of refrigeration.

5. Cucumber — deep peeling is not necessary

Cucumber skin contains fiber and some beneficial substances. Therefore, peeling it too thickly can lead to wasting a portion of the product.

However, there is a possibility that the surface of the cucumber may contain residues of soil, microorganisms, or agricultural chemicals.

It should be washed thoroughly under running water before consumption. If the skin is damaged, moldy, or shows signs of spoilage, do not consume it.

Important: do not wash cucumbers with soap or dishwashing detergents. Running water is sufficient.

6. Broccoli — overcooking reduces beneficial nutrients

Broccoli is a vegetable rich in vitamins, minerals, and fiber. Boiling it for a long time can cause some water-soluble vitamins to leach into the water.

Therefore, it is advisable to cook broccoli moderately, steam it, or lightly sauté it.

However, overcooking broccoli does not make it poisonous. The main issue here is maintaining taste, texture, and nutritional value.

7. Meat — eating undercooked meat can be dangerous

Raw or undercooked meat can contain Salmonella, E. coli, and other pathogenic microorganisms.

Determining if meat is safely cooked solely by its external color is unreliable. Especially in ground meat, bacteria can spread to the interior of the product.

US food safety recommendations specify the following internal temperatures:

Whole cuts of beef, lamb, and pork — at least 63°C, followed by a three-minute rest.

Ground meat — at least 71°C.

Chicken and other poultry — at least 74°C.

Checking these temperatures with a kitchen thermometer is the most reliable method.

8. Bread — cutting off the moldy part is not enough

If a small green, white, or black mold spot appears on the surface of the bread, cutting off only that part is not a safe solution.

Because bread has a porous structure, invisible thread-like parts of the mold can spread inside. Therefore, it is likely that the rest of the moldy bread is also contaminated.

The rule is simple: if mold appears on bread, throw the whole loaf away. It is not recommended to smell it to check or to scrape off the moldy part and eat the rest.

9. Fish — a sharp or foreign odor can be a sign of danger

Fresh fish should have a light and natural smell. If it smells sour, bitter, rotten, or like ammonia, it may be a sign of spoilage.

Cooking such a product does not always make it safe.

When buying fish, also pay attention to the condition of its eyes, gills, and flesh. The flesh should be firm and elastic, returning to its original shape quickly when pressed with a finger.

Store fish in the refrigerator and do not leave it at room temperature for long.

10. Spinach — reheating itself is not prohibited

The claim that spinach cannot be reheated is widespread. In fact, properly prepared and safely stored spinach dishes can be reheated.

The important aspect is not to leave the prepared dish at room temperature for long and to store it in the refrigerator. When reheating leftovers, the entire portion must be heated sufficiently.

Rather than reheating spinach multiple times, it is better to prepare only the amount to be consumed or to cool the remainder quickly and store it in the refrigerator.

11. Tomatoes — can they be stored in the refrigerator?

The warning that tomatoes should absolutely not be stored in the refrigerator is not true.

In fact, whole and uncut tomatoes can be stored in the refrigerator. However, low temperatures can affect their taste and texture. Therefore, for short-term storage of ripe tomatoes, a cool place can be chosen.

Cut tomatoes, however, must be placed in the refrigerator because their surface can become a favorable environment for the growth of microorganisms.

12. Onions — do not have to be thrown away immediately just because they sprouted

The appearance of green sprouts on an onion does not mean it has become poisonous. If the onion is firm, dry, and shows no signs of rot, it can be consumed along with the sprouted part.

However, if the onion has become soft, moldy, rotten, or is emitting an unpleasant odor, it should be discarded.

The green sprout itself is not the main danger. The overall condition of the product and signs of spoilage are what matter.

13. Garlic — the green sprout inside is not poisonous

The appearance of a green sprout in the center of garlic indicates that it has sprouted. This condition does not make it poisonous.

Sprouted garlic can be consumed, although its taste may be slightly more bitter. If the garlic has become soft, rotten, or moldy, it should not be used.

Therefore, the appearance of a green color inside the garlic is not a reason to throw it away immediately.

14. Oats — can they be consumed raw?

Oats vary depending on the type. Some cereals sold in stores are pre-steamed or processed in other ways. Therefore, they can be mixed with milk or yogurt and soaked for several hours before consumption.

For example, in the method called "overnight oats," oats are soaked in milk or yogurt overnight and eaten in the morning without cooking.

However, it is not recommended to eat any kind of oats dry. You should follow the preparation instructions on the product packaging. Especially avoid eating cereals that require cooking without proper processing.

15. Vegetable oil — avoid repeated heating

Repeatedly heating oil used for frying at high temperatures changes its chemical composition. As a result, the quality of the oil may decrease, and undesirable compounds for health may form.

Especially if the oil darkens, thickens, emits an unpleasant odor, foams, or starts to smoke at the recommended temperature, you should stop using it.

If you decide to reuse oil, cool it, filter it to remove food residues, and store it in a closed, light-proof container. However, it is better to avoid using the same oil for deep frying repeatedly.

5 basic rules to remember in the kitchen

In addition to the products above, there are several important rules that apply to all types of food safety:

Wash your hands. Wash your hands with soap before preparing food and after touching raw meat, eggs, or fish. Separate raw and cooked products. Do not use the cutting board and knife used for raw meat on other products without washing them. Cook food thoroughly. Pay special attention to the internal temperature, especially for meat and poultry products. Do not leave prepared food at room temperature. Cool it quickly and store it in the refrigerator. Do not ignore signs of spoilage. If there is mold, rot, a foreign odor, or abnormal changes, do not consume the product.

Conclusion: the danger may not be in the product itself, but in using it incorrectly

Properly selecting, preparing, and storing every product in the kitchen is one of the essential conditions for protecting health. However, one should not blindly believe every warning that spreads on social media.

Eggs can be reheated, and sprouted onions and garlic do not automatically become poisonous. Storing tomatoes in the refrigerator is also not prohibited. Conversely, storing cooked rice incorrectly, eating moldy bread, and consuming spoiled fish pose real risks.

The most correct approach is to rely not on fear, but on food safety rules. Because sometimes, to preserve health, it is enough to change simple habits in the kitchen rather than buying expensive medicine.