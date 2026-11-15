How did Jensen Huang become a target for intelligence services? The secrets of an unprecedented scandal

China has launched one of the world's largest intelligence operations with the goal of strengthening its technology sector and achieving global dominance. According to The Wall Street Journal, the head of the world-renowned Nvidia company, Jensen Huang, may have become one of the primary targets of this large-scale campaign.

Intelligence on an unprecedented scale and US concerns

It is noted that the main objective is to acquire advanced technologies necessary to develop the Chinese economy, modernize its armed forces, and expand its influence both domestically and abroad. European intelligence services estimate that there are around 600,000 people active in China's security and intelligence sectors. Western officials emphasize that there is no alternative activity of this scale in the world.

According to Nicholas Eftimiades, a former official at the US Defense Intelligence Agency, the West is not accustomed to such an approach and does not fully possess the mechanisms to defend against it.