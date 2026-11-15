How did Jensen Huang become a target for intelligence services? The secrets of an unprecedented scandal
China has launched one of the world's largest intelligence operations with the goal of strengthening its technology sector and achieving global dominance. According to The Wall Street Journal, the head of the world-renowned Nvidia company, Jensen Huang, may have become one of the primary targets of this large-scale campaign.
Intelligence on an unprecedented scale and US concerns
It is noted that the main objective is to acquire advanced technologies necessary to develop the Chinese economy, modernize its armed forces, and expand its influence both domestically and abroad. European intelligence services estimate that there are around 600,000 people active in China's security and intelligence sectors. Western officials emphasize that there is no alternative activity of this scale in the world.
According to Nicholas Eftimiades, a former official at the US Defense Intelligence Agency, the West is not accustomed to such an approach and does not fully possess the mechanisms to defend against it.
American officials are deeply concerned that Chinese intelligence services attempted to influence Jensen Huang through his relationship with Alice Huang, a woman linked to the Singaporean company Megaspeed. Nigel Inkster, former director of operations at Britain's MI6, believes that Huang is of extreme interest to Beijing not only as the head of a leading technology company but also because of his proximity to President Donald Trump and his potential to influence the administration's chip export policy.
Key aspects of the conflict
Details and official information
China's intelligence campaign
An unprecedented global operation to acquire technologies
Jensen Huang's role
Potential target of Chinese intelligence services and suspicions regarding connections
Megaspeed investigation
Possibility of supplying advanced chips to China through the Singaporean company
Board of directors decision
Independent investigation announced on November 8; Huang resigned on November 12
The investigation and Jensen Huang's resignation
The scandal surrounding Jensen Huang escalated in early November with the spread of reports regarding his relationship with Alice Huang. US intelligence services suspect that this woman may be collaborating with Chinese intelligence.
Against this backdrop, on November 8, Nvidia's board of directors announced the start of an independent investigation into whether Huang may have become a target of foreign intelligence. The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs denied all such accusations, calling them baseless slander. An investigation into the Megaspeed company in Singapore began as early as February 2025, with law enforcement agencies examining irregularities in document processing.
In turn, Jensen Huang, who had successfully led Nvidia since 1993, resigned on November 12. He officially stepped down from his positions as president, CEO, and member of the board of directors. For now, Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress has been appointed as the interim head of the company.
In your opinion, how does the involvement of tech giant executives in geopolitical and intelligence conflicts affect the global market? Leave your thoughts in the comments!
No ads with a subscription
Zamin Premium — 4 900 UZS a month
Comments0
…