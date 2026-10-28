Daily habits that steal youth: 6 main habits that make women age prematurely

·1·Health
Daily habits that steal youth: 6 main habits that make women age prematurely

Every woman wants to maintain her natural youth, firm skin, and freshness for a long time. However, many people unknowingly engage in small daily habits that deplete the body's internal reserves, leading to premature skin wilting and the appearance of wrinkles.

Cosmetologists and dermatologists have revealed the main factors that most steal women's youth and cause premature aging.

6 mistakes that damage women's health and beauty

The daily mistakes shown in the infographic include the following important aspects:

  • Neglecting sunscreen (SPF): The sun's ultraviolet rays are the number one cause of photoaging. Even on cloudy days, not applying SPF cream breaks down collagen fibers and accelerates the appearance of spots and deep wrinkles;

  • Drinking too little water: Skin hydration and firmness start from within. When the body lacks water, the skin becomes dry, dull, and loses its elasticity;

  • Consuming too many carbonated drinks: Carbonated, sugary, and colored drinks intensify inflammatory processes in the body, leading to cellular dehydration and a decrease in skin turgor;

  • Eating too many sweets (glycation process): Excess sugar binds to proteins in the blood, particularly collagen and elastin, which are responsible for skin youth, making them hard and brittle. As a result, the skin begins to sag;

  • Low consumption of fruits and vegetables: A lack of antioxidants, vitamins (especially C and E), and fiber in the diet weakens the defense against free radical attacks and increases the rate of aging;

  • Lack of sleep and irregular sleep patterns: It is during deep night sleep that skin cells actively regenerate and rejuvenating hormones are produced. Chronic sleep deprivation directly paves the way for under-eye bags, dark circles, and premature aging.

What should be done to prolong youth?

Experts emphasize that by stopping these negative habits and adopting a healthier lifestyle, it is possible to maintain natural youth for many years:

  • Use SPF protection every day before going outside, regardless of the season;

  • Make it a habit to drink clean water in moderation throughout the day;

  • Limit sugar and carbonated sweet drinks, and choose more fresh fruits, vegetables, and greens instead;

  • Allocate time for at least 7-8 hours of quality, restful sleep every day.

Small and correct daily choices yield better results than expensive procedures, keeping the female body young, healthy, and radiant both inside and out.

cosmetologyskin carehealthy lifestylephotoaging
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

The benefits of sleeping in socks you didn't know aboutThe benefits of sleeping in socks you didn't know aboutYesterday 14:18Which sleep blocks prosperity, and which is healing? Recommendations on types of sleepWhich sleep blocks prosperity, and which is healing? Recommendations on types of sleep27 October 12:49In China, a 75-year-old woman spent her 10-year savings of $450,000 on a beauty salonIn China, a 75-year-old woman spent her 10-year savings of $450,000 on a beauty salon23 September 15:40Doctors name 6 daily foods that extend lifeDoctors name 6 daily foods that extend life17 October 22:25Longevity could be reduced by 6 years due to loneliness — scientists identify the causeLongevity could be reduced by 6 years due to loneliness — scientists identify the cause28 September 20:29The main factors that drain human energy and restore itThe main factors that drain human energy and restore it8 September 14:41
AnnouncementsPartnership
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Health news

6 signs that appear before a heart attack
6 signs that appear before a heart attack
Russia Ranks Second in the World for Cryopreservation
Russia Ranks Second in the World for Cryopreservation
Heart attack: what signs to look out for in the morning?
Heart attack: what signs to look out for in the morning?
Scientists and doctors reveal the hidden harms of the beshik (cradle) to child health (video)
Scientists and doctors reveal the hidden harms of the beshik (cradle) to child health (video)
Is it safe to eat a blackened banana?
Is it safe to eat a blackened banana?
The danger of nighttime gadgets: Scientists reveal the consequences of staring at screens in the dark
The danger of nighttime gadgets: Scientists reveal the consequences of staring at screens in the dark
Constant complaining is a killer of health: Why it is proven that complainers get sick more often
Constant complaining is a killer of health: Why it is proven that complainers get sick more often
Why do children dislike eating meat? There are several reasons for this
Why do children dislike eating meat? There are several reasons for this