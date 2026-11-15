Trump's defeat in the midterm elections and political shifts in the USA

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Trump's defeat in the midterm elections and political shifts in the USA

The midterm elections held in the United States clearly demonstrated the American people's strong dissatisfaction with the 2-year presidency of current leader Donald Trump and Republican policies. As noted by renowned political scientist Kamoliddin Rabbimov in his column on Kun.uz, the results of this election broke traditions and created a very surprising landscape. The Democrats' victory by a record margin is sparking widespread discussion.

Three key takeaways from the election results

Regarding this political process and future elections, three main conclusions stand out:

  1. War against Iran and public fatigue: Americans are dissatisfied not only with inflation, rising oil prices, and socio-economic problems, but also with the fact that Iran, which was considered relatively weak, has effectively gained the upper hand. This war is perceived by many as illegal, immoral, and aggressive. It is becoming clear that the wars have reached their limits.

  2. A new generation of political leaders and the "return home" sentiment: A new generation is emerging in the United States. They are tired of the US status as an "exceptional nation" and its interventionism. These forces want resources to remain within America and for a policy of "restraint" to be pursued.

  3. The Democrats' victory is actually Trump's defeat: Voters did not vote for a strong Democratic platform, but rather out of disappointment with Trump and the Republicans. However, internal divisions and the diversity of views within the Democratic Party could become a serious headache for them in the future.

Election results and political trends

Key factors and conclusions

Republican defeat

Traditional states voting for Democrats and dissatisfaction with Trump's policies

Isolationism and restraint

New generation politicians' demand to reduce foreign commitments and "return home"

Differences within the Democrats

Divergent approaches between moderate centrists and reformers

Conflicts within the Democrats and global approaches

Within the Democratic Party, major differences are intensifying between moderate centrist leftists and social-democratic reformers who favor radical change. While moderates want to withdraw from the Middle East but continue supporting Europe and Ukraine, reformers are in favor of complete isolationism and even advocate for reducing security ties with Europe.

On the issue of China, neither wing favors a major war, but they plan to contain Beijing through economic competition and even by setting boundaries in the field of artificial intelligence.

Will Trump stop the war against Iran?

The American people clearly expressed their opposition to the war with Iran in the elections. However, history shows that presidents who lost in midterm elections (Reagan, George W. Bush, Obama) did not stop wars during their terms, but rather intensified them to seek revenge. Trump's unstable and unpredictable character, as well as the views of some individuals around him who believe they should have fought harder, keep the risk of new adventures alive. But it is clear that the public's fatigue with wars is growing year by year.

In your opinion, how will such political changes in the US and the public's fatigue with wars affect global politics? Leave your thoughts in the comments!

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Shuhrat Razzakov«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
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