Unclean homes in Uzbekistan may be marked with a "Shameful Household" sign

·224·Society
Unclean homes in Uzbekistan may be marked with a "Shameful Household" sign

In Uzbekistan, efforts to monitor landscaping and sanitary conditions in neighborhoods are being intensified. In this regard, particular attention is being paid to the cleanliness of homes and the areas adjoining them.

It has been reported that homeowners whose yards and surrounding areas are not clean will first be issued a warning. If the shortcomings are not rectified within the specified period, a sign reading "Shameful Household" may be placed on their gates. In addition, neighborhoods with unsatisfactory sanitary conditions may risk being given the status of a "Shameful Neighborhood."

Officials are calling on citizens to keep their yards and the areas in front of their homes clean, have waste removed on time, and maintain cleanliness in their residential areas. It is emphasized that compliance with landscaping rules not only improves the appearance of the neighborhood but also helps ensure a healthy living environment.

Uzbekistan
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