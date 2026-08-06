Fire at the “Izza” Market: 400 Square Meters Burned (video)

A major fire broke out in a commercial area in Zangiota District of Tashkent Region, popularly known as the “Izza” market. The flames engulfed shops, while thick smoke rising from the scene could be seen from distant areas nearby.

Rescuers fully extinguished the fire in one hour and 40 minutes. As a result of the incident, 400 square meters of commercial space were damaged, but no injuries among civilians were reported.

Report of the fire received at 12:29

According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations, on August 6 at 12:29, the duty unit received a report of a fire at one of the shops located in the Tokzor mahalla of Zangiota District.

Fire and rescue crews were immediately dispatched to the scene. It was reported that the situation had been brought under control within the first few minutes and that no information about casualties had been received.

Footage circulated on social media shows the fire rapidly spreading toward the commercial outlets, including shops selling furniture products. Thick black smoke covered the area.

Flames contained in one hour and 19 minutes

According to subsequent information from the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the fire was contained at 13:48. By that time, the risk of the flames spreading further to neighboring commercial outlets had been limited.

Rescuers continued efforts to completely extinguish the fire for another 21 minutes. It was officially announced that the flames had been fully extinguished at 14:09.

Thus, one hour and 40 minutes elapsed from the initial report of the fire until it was fully extinguished. No civilians were reported injured or killed as a result of the incident.

400 square meters of commercial space damaged

According to preliminary estimates, the fire affected a total of 400 square meters of the shops. Commercial buildings, products stored inside them and other property may have been damaged by the flames.

However, the exact amount of material damage has not yet been disclosed. Additional information is also expected on how many commercial outlets were fully or partially damaged.

Work is underway at the scene to address the aftermath of the fire and ensure safety.

Cause of fire remains unknown

The Ministry of Emergency Situations has not yet announced the exact cause of the fire. Specialists will examine where the flames first appeared, what factors contributed to their rapid spread and whether safety requirements were observed.

A final conclusion will be issued after the technical inspections are completed. Until then, there are no grounds to identify an electrical fault, negligence or other possibilities as the exact cause of the fire.

Although the fire at the “Izza” market covered a large area, the most important thing is that the incident did not result in injuries or fatalities.

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