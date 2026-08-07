Anvar Otaxo‘jayev sentenced by court (All details of the case)

The Criminal Court of Uzbekistan District has announced its verdict against Anvar Otaxo‘jayev, the former mayor of Namangan, and his accomplices. According to a report issued by the press service of the courts of Fergana Region, the former official was found guilty under several serious charges.

According to the court ruling, Anvar Otaxo‘jayev was sentenced to 11 years in prison, with a ban on holding positions involving official authority and material responsibility for 3 years.

Which charges was the former mayor found guilty of?

The court found Anvar Otaxo‘jayev guilty under the following Articles of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Uzbekistan:

Article 167, Part 3, Clause «a»: Embezzlement or misappropriation through embezzlement on an especially large scale;

Article 168, Part 3, Clause «v»: Fraud using one's official position;

Article 205, Part 2, Clause «a»: Abuse of power or official authority;

Article 206, Part 2, Clause «a»: Exceeding the limits of power or official authority;

Article 207, Part 1: Negligent attitude toward official duties;

Article 209, Part 2, Clause «a»: Official forgery;

Article 210, Part 3, Clause «a»: Accepting a bribe on an especially large scale.

In accordance with Part 3 of Article 59 of the Criminal Code, the final sentence was determined by partially adding the imposed penalties.

Six more people sentenced in the case

During the trial, appropriate penalties were also imposed on 6 other individuals involved in the criminal case:

3 defendants: 7 to 10.5 years in prison;

2 individuals: 2 years and 6 months of correctional labor;

1 individual: 3 years of restriction of liberty.

The parties have the right to appeal or file a cassation complaint or protest against the first-instance court's decision with the Fergana Regional Court in accordance with the procedure and within the time limits established by law.

The mayor's arrest and biography

Anvar Otaxo‘jayev, who was born in Namangan in 1972, graduated from the Namangan Institute of Engineering and Economics in 1994 and 2002, and from the Academy of Public Administration under the President in 2011. He was appointed mayor of Namangan in December 2023.

As previously reported, in September 2025, the State Security Service (DXX) announced that Otaxo‘jayev had been detained. According to the investigation, the city mayor colluded with the head of a footwear manufacturing LLC and demanded 60 thousand dollars in exchange for securing the entrepreneur's right to build a multi-story residential building on 35 sotix of land.

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