In Urganch, «BYD Chazor» driver deliberately smashed into 3 cars (video)

A video showing the driver of a «BYD Chazor» deliberately crashing into other vehicles and seriously damaging them in Urganch has circulated on social media, sparking widespread discussion.

The Khorezm Region Department of Internal Affairs provided official information about the sensational incident and disclosed details of what happened.

Consequence of a dispute: Deliberate collision in a fit of anger

It was reported that the unpleasant incident occurred on 4 August in the «Istiqlol» neighborhood of Urganch.

A disagreement and dispute arose between two citizens — Sh.B., born in 2000, and X.B., born in 1999. After that, X.B. deliberately crashed the black «BYD Chazor» he was driving into Sh.B.’s «Cobalt», as well as another «BYD Chazor» and a «Damas» that were parked at the scene, damaging them.

As a result of the incident, no civilians were injured, but three vehicles sustained serious technical damage.

Offense stopped by Internal Affairs officers

The incident was immediately reported via the «panic button» at the scene. Internal Affairs officers who arrived at the location stopped the offender’s dangerous actions.

All participants in the incident were detained and brought to the Internal Affairs department. A pre-investigation inquiry into the matter is currently being conducted by the Urganch City Department of Internal Affairs.

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