BYD driver deliberately rammed and damaged several cars (video)

Videos showing the driver of a black BYD Chazor deliberately ramming several vehicles have been widely circulated on social media. The incident has sparked heated discussions among many users.

The incident occurred on 4 August in Urgench, Khorezm Region. According to preliminary information, following a dispute, the BYD Chazor driver deliberately rammed a Cobalt several times, and then repeatedly struck another BYD Chazor that was parked at the side of the road.

The vehicles sustained material damage as a result of the incident, but no civilians were injured. Internal affairs officers promptly arrived at the scene and took control of the situation.

A pre-investigation inquiry is currently underway into the incident. Law enforcement authorities are examining its exact causes and all related circumstances.