Person who demanded money in Tashkent not to distribute obscene photos of a woman detained

A person who threatened to distribute a woman’s private photos and videos and demanded money from her has been detained in Tashkent.

According to the information, a woman born in 1999 filed a complaint with the internal affairs authorities. She stated that a man born in 1995 was threatening to distribute her obscene photos and videos, as well as show them to her family members and disgrace her.

The man demanded 3 thousand US dollars from the woman in exchange for not disclosing the information. Following the complaint, an operational measure was carried out in cooperation with officers of the Ministry of Internal Affairs’ Department of Operational Search and its territorial divisions.

During the operation, the suspect was detained with material evidence while receiving the money he had demanded from the victim in Tashkent’s Mirobod district.

Legal measures are currently being taken regarding the incident.