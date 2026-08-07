Manchester City begins plans to revamp its midfield

·126·Sport
Manchester City begins plans to revamp its midfield

Manchester City, one of the giants of the English Premier League, has begun efforts to radically reshape its midfield. According to GOAL.com, the club's management is preparing for the possible departure of team leader Rodri and is actively working to strengthen the midfield. As the Spanish midfielder's potential move to Barcelona becomes increasingly likely, the English club is taking steps to replace him. This was reported by Goal.com reports .

It has emerged that Enzo Maresca has replaced Pep Guardiola as Manchester City's head coach, with the aim of taking the team's tactical potential to a new level. The club's management has already officially announced the signing of Elliot Anderson. However, to maintain the squad's quality and give the coach greater options, the club plans to bring in at least two more top-level central midfielders.

Enzo Fernandez and Ayyoub Bouaddi are the main targets

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, Argentina international Enzo Fernandez is the English club's top transfer priority. Both the club and head coach Enzo Maresca currently view the midfielder as the leading candidate to control the center of the pitch. However, the transfer is expected to be extremely difficult, as the player's market value is very high and his club is reluctant to let him leave. Nevertheless, Manchester City wants to hold talks in the coming weeks and explore ways to reach an agreement.

At the same time, the reputation of young prospect Ayyoub Bouaddi is also growing rapidly in the transfer market. Manchester City is moving quickly for the youngster, who has attracted the attention of leading European clubs with his performances for the Morocco national team. Initial contacts between the parties have already been established, and the English club's executives want to reach an agreement before competition intensifies.

With Rodri's departure from the team appearing increasingly likely, the club's management is forced to act decisively in the transfer market. The campaign that began with the signing of Elliot Anderson is gaining momentum and will determine how Manchester City's midfield core looks for next season in the coming weeks.

Manchester CityEnzo FernandezAyyoub BouaddiRodriPremier League
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