Manchester City star set to join another Premier League club in €70 million transfer

An unexpected and high-profile transfer could take place in the English Premier League. Manchester CityThe club’s 28-year-old central midfielder Tijjani Reijnders is expected to continue his career at Nottingham Forest.

This was reported by the respected TEAMtalk publication, citing its sources.

Nottingham’s main target and €70 million price tag

According to the source, Nottingham Forest’s board and coaching staff have identified the Dutch midfielder as their primary and top transfer target to strengthen the centre of the pitch.

“Manchester City’s management is also not opposed to the deal and has indicated that it is fully prepared to consider offers of around €70 million for Tijjani Reijnders.

Reijnders’ statistics at Manchester City

The Citizens signed the Dutch footballer from Italian club Milan during last summer’s transfer window for €55 million .

During this period, Reijnders recorded the following statistics in theManchester Cityshirt across all competitions:

Appearances: 28 matches

Goals scored: 5

Assists: 2

If Nottingham Forest formalise a €70 million offer, the Manchester club could make a significant financial profit from the transfer.

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