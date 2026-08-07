Juventus face unresolved problems at the end of the transfer window

·73·Sport
Juventus face unresolved problems at the end of the transfer window

Italian club Juventus have yet to fully resolve their key transfer-market priorities, despite the new season being only a few weeks away. Despite the steps taken by the new management, serious gaps remain in the squad. Although the Turin side are working to strengthen their squad, experts are still highlighting several unresolved issues. GOAL.com reports.

Changes in the club’s management and the arrival of new specialists have affected the squad. In particular, despite difficult transfer negotiations, Randal Kolo Muani returned to Continassa, while Jeff Ekhator and surprise signings Zeki Celik and Kerim Alajbegovic joined the team. However, alongside the positive changes, longstanding problems in defence, midfield and attack remain relevant.

Questions in goal and defence

The goalkeeping position remains one of the team’s biggest problem areas. Juventus currently have Di Gregorio, Perin and Pinsoglio in the squad, but all three face uncertainty over their futures. Di Gregorio has failed to fully win the head coach’s trust, while controversies surrounding his agent have made the situation more complicated. There is also debate over whether a Japanese goalkeeper who could be loaned from Paris Saint-Germain would be the right choice for a club of Juventus’ stature.

There are also several aspects of the defence that do not fully meet the coach’s requirements. In particular, the team are reportedly looking for a ball-playing defender who can hold a higher line, such as Bologna centre-back Lucumí. If such a transfer is completed, the chances of Gatti, Rugani or Kelly leaving would increase.

Excess options in midfield and attack

There are too many central midfielders for a 4-2-3-1 system, with as many as seven players available. Locatelli, McKennie and Thuram are viewed as key players, while offers for players such as Koopmeiners and Miretti could be considered. Nevertheless, the squad appears to lack a pure holding midfielder in the mould of Andrea Pirlo or Miralem Pjanic.

There are also many players in attack, with 10 forwards currently available. However, most of them are on the market. Randal Kolo Muani is a good option, but he is not the physically powerful centre-forward the head coach wants. As a result, despite their considerable efforts, Juventus have still not found a striker capable of fully replacing Vlahovic.

JuventusTransfer WindowSerie AFootballGOAL
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