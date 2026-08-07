Twist in Rodri transfer: Barcelona overtake Real Madrid

An unexpected and sensational twist has emerged in the battle between two of Spanish football’s historic rivals. According to Goal.com, Manchester City midfielder Rodri is now close to joining Barcelona, despite previously being expected to continue his career at Real Madrid. The transfer could become one of the biggest deals in recent years and dramatically alter the balance of power in La Liga. Goal.com reports .

The Spanish giants had reportedly been the leading contenders to bring the midfielder to the capital, impressed by his outstanding performances for the national team and his recent achievements. However, in recent days, Barcelona’s leadership made an entirely unexpected and discreet move that radically changed the situation. As a result, the player, regarded as one of the best defensive midfielders in the world, is now expected to choose Camp Nou.

Contract terms and transfer fee

Financial factors and the length of the contract are playing a decisive role in the potential transfer. With only one season remaining on Rodri’s current deal with Manchester City, the club has been left in a difficult position. Although the Premier League champions are continuing negotiations over a new contract to keep the midfielder, the situation has become serious.

If the deal goes through, the transfer fee is expected to be significantly below the player’s true market value. According to sources, the English club is prepared to consider offers slightly above £60 million ($81 million) to avoid losing the player for free next year. Such an opportunity has become impossible for any major club to turn down.

A new stage of the rivalry

The possibility of Rodri joining Barcelona has sparked intense debate in the Spanish media and across the football world. For Real Madrid fans, it came as a genuine blow, as the club’s head coach and leadership had viewed the midfielder as a key part of their project. Barcelona’s discreet yet effective approach has once again demonstrated their strength in the transfer market.

Although no official announcement has been made yet, negotiations between the parties are moving from individual discussions toward an overall agreement. If all the details are successfully finalized, the transfer is certain to change the balance of power in Spanish football for years to come.