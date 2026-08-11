Two people killed in Onix–Volkswagen collision in Jizzax

A serious traffic accident involving two passenger cars occurred in Zomin district of Jizzax region. The drivers of both vehicles died as a result of the collision between an Onix and a Volkswagen.

According to “Kun.uz”, the accident occurred at around 10:05 on 11 August on the Jizzax–Ravot–Zomin–Savot highway, which passes through the Alisher Navoiy neighborhood.

According to preliminary information, F.E., born in 1998, was driving an Onix when he changed direction and collided with an oncoming Volkswagen. The Volkswagen was driven by 28-year-old A.R., a resident of Tashkent city.

Both drivers died

Both vehicle drivers sustained serious injuries in the powerful collision. Despite the medical assistance provided, doctors were unable to save their lives.

The preliminary cause of the accident is believed to be that the Onix driver fell asleep while driving, causing the vehicle to enter the lane for oncoming traffic. All circumstances of the incident are being investigated in accordance with established procedures.