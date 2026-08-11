Arsenal Want to Sign Barcelona Defender Jules Koundé

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Arsenal Want to Sign Barcelona Defender Jules Koundé

Arsenal are seriously considering Barcelona defender Jules Koundé in the final days of the transfer window as they look to strengthen their back line. The Mikel Arteta-led side have turned their attention to the Frenchman to address a shortage of defensive options caused by injuries, reports Goal.com. Goal.com reports this.

The London club had initially identified Aston Villa defender Ezri Konsa as their main transfer target. However, the Gunners were forced to abandon the idea after the Birmingham club demanded more than €75 million for the England international, a price that does not reflect the reality of the transfer market.

Defensive Injury Crisis

Serious injuries in defence are reportedly the main reason Arsenal have stepped up their activity in the transfer market. In particular, first-choice centre-back William Saliba is sidelined indefinitely with a back injury. Jurrien Timber is also currently without game time due to persistent knee problems.

Head coach Mikel Arteta highly values Jules Koundé's versatility. The Spanish coach had been looking for a hybrid defender capable of playing equally effectively at centre-back and right-back, and the Frenchman fully meets those tactical requirements.

Barcelona's Position and Financial Situation

The Catalan club are working to improve their financial situation and bring their wage bill into balance. Following Ronald Araújo's departure and the expected €40 million sale of Marc Casadó, Barcelona's management are ready to consider other offers as well.

The player's status has changed under Hansi Flick, and he is no longer an undisputed starter. The coach plans to give Eric García more opportunities at right-back next season. Therefore, Barcelona would not oppose selling Jules Koundé if a sufficient offer arrives.

ArsenalJules KoundéBarcelonaPremier LeagueTransfers
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