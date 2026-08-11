Did you know that male seahorses give birth to their young? (Video)

·138·World
Did you know that male seahorses give birth to their young? (Video)

Seahorses are known for one of the most unusual reproductive methods in nature. While pregnancy occurs in the female’s body in most animals, male seahorses take on this role.

The female seahorse places her eggs into a special pouch on the male’s abdomen. The eggs are then fertilized inside the pouch, and embryo development begins.

The male seahorse’s pouch is more than just a place to store eggs. It creates the conditions necessary for the developing embryos. The pouch plays an important role in supplying them with oxygen, balancing salt levels in the water, and maintaining an environment suited to their development. For this reason, some scientists consider it a system partially similar to the placenta in mammals.

The embryos usually develop over 2–4 weeks. When the time comes, the male seahorse contracts his muscles forcefully, expelling the young from his pouch and giving birth. A single birth can produce several dozen, and in some cases up to 2,000, tiny seahorses.

However, once they are born, they receive no care from their parents. The tiny seahorses immediately begin an independent life and face various dangers in the open ocean. As a result, only a small proportion survive to adulthood.

Seahorses of various colors are shown underwater.

This unique reproductive process in seahorses remains an intriguing subject of scientific research. The fact that males undergo a pregnancy-like process and give birth makes seahorses one of nature’s most unusual creatures.

What other animals do you know of in which the males give birth to their young? Share your thoughts in the comments.

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