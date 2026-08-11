Spotify to Flag AI-Generated Artists with Special Badges

The popular streaming service Spotify has announced that it will mark artist profiles created with the help of AI on its platform with special “AI Persona” badges and exclude their music from its recommendation system. These changes are being seen as an important step by the streaming giant toward regulating the music content ecosystem and providing users with a higher-quality service. TechCrunch.com reports .

According to ixbt.com, starting in mid-September, users will see special badges on artist pages representing a persona generated by AI rather than a real person. The new labeling system is intended to curb the growing flow of AI-generated content in the music industry.

How AI Profiles Are Identified

Company representatives said that although artists may voluntarily identify themselves as AI, the platform will not rely solely on such declarations. Spotify will conduct special checks to determine whether an artist’s name and visual appearance were created using photorealistic AI.

Initially, checks will apply to profiles that have surpassed a certain listener threshold. This ensures that the most-listened-to artists are covered first. Once identified, “AI Persona” badges will appear on the artist profile banner and in the “About” section, in search results, and alongside tracks in playlists.

Recommendation Policy and User Rights

By default, Spotify does not include AI personas in its editorial or algorithmic recommendations. This type of music is also excluded from users’ personalized recommendations, except when a listener has subscribed to that artist.

Only the user can choose to subscribe to an artist, which is a clear signal that the listener wants to hear music from that particular creator. Artists will also be able to appeal if they believe a badge was applied incorrectly.

Explaining the decision, the company said it believes all creators have creative freedom in how they present themselves, but Spotify’s programming is focused on promoting music by genuine artists building real careers. It also clarified that the “AI Persona” badge evaluates the artist’s profile, not the music itself.