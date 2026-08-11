Residents Destroy Transformer After Cow Dies from Electric Shock in India

In an Indian village, a cow was killed by a powerful electric shock from a transformer. In the country, cows are revered as sacred animals and are also an important source of livelihood for many families. The incident therefore sparked widespread anger among local residents.

Angry over negligence in the power grid, villagers gathered at the scene and attacked the transformer. The enraged crowd damaged power poles and the transformer, leaving the entire area without electricity.

As the situation escalated, police officers arrived at the scene. Law enforcement officials calmed the crowd and brought the situation under control.

The electricity provider reportedly agreed to restore the damaged transformer and compensate the cow’s owner for the loss.