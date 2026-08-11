Young man who killed taxi driver under pretext of buying a sheep sentenced to 20 years in prison

·1·Society
Young man who killed taxi driver under pretext of buying a sheep sentenced to 20 years in prison

A young man from Jizzax, born in 1999, took a taxi intending to travel to Samarqand. During the journey, after noticing that the 77-year-old driver had money on him, he decided to carry out his criminal plan.

He told the driver that he wanted to buy a sheep in a mountainous area and suggested going to a pasture where almost no one lived. He also promised to pay extra on top of the fare.

Upon reaching the destination, the young man attacked and killed the elderly driver. He then took the victim’s money, phone and car keys and left the scene in his Nexia-3.

Most tragically, even after the murder, he continued transporting passengers in the vehicle, attempting to act as though nothing had happened. However, his actions did not go unnoticed for long. The young man was stopped and detained by Road Patrol Service officers in Samarqand.

According to the court’s verdict, he was found guilty of intentional homicide, robbery and car theft. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

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