Young man who blackmailed a girl in Namangan and demanded an iPhone detained

·65·Society
Young man who blackmailed a girl in Namangan and demanded an iPhone detained

In Chust district of Namangan region, a young man who threatened to distribute a girl’s private photos and demanded an expensive phone from her has been detained.

It was established that the 26-year-old man demanded that his 22-year-old acquaintance buy him an iPhone in exchange for not disclosing her private photos. To enforce his demand, he threatened to distribute the photos.

During an operation conducted by law enforcement agencies, the suspect was caught with material evidence while receiving an iPhone 16.

A criminal case has been initiated over the incident, and investigative proceedings are currently underway.

If the young man’s guilt is confirmed in court, he may be sentenced to up to five years in prison under current legislation.

NamanganChustiPhone
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

A Son Arrived on Horseback to Delight His MotherA Son Arrived on Horseback to Delight His MotherToday, 20:11Blogger Aziz Hakimov sentenced to more than 4 years in prisonBlogger Aziz Hakimov sentenced to more than 4 years in prisonToday, 17:56Who was the giant white horse made of roses gifted to? (video)Who was the giant white horse made of roses gifted to? (video)Today, 17:52Bloggers’ Council in Uzbekistan: What Opportunities Will It Provide for Bloggers?Bloggers’ Council in Uzbekistan: What Opportunities Will It Provide for Bloggers?Today, 17:52Two people killed in Onix–Volkswagen collision in JizzaxTwo people killed in Onix–Volkswagen collision in JizzaxToday, 17:49The actions of a girl dancing in national dress in the middle of the road sparked objections (video)The actions of a girl dancing in national dress in the middle of the road sparked objections (video)Today, 16:20
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Society news

Gift from an Arab sheikh to an Uzbek woman sparks heated discussion online
Gift from an Arab sheikh to an Uzbek woman sparks heated discussion online
Abduqodir Husanov suffers a heavy loss
Abduqodir Husanov suffers a heavy loss
Copy of the required passport for pets spreads on social networks
Copy of the required passport for pets spreads on social networks
Bride and groom who visited a cemetery on their wedding day moved many people
Bride and groom who visited a cemetery on their wedding day moved many people
Uzbek Seller Who Sold a Drink to a Korean Tourist for 90,000 Soums Featured on Korean Television
Uzbek Seller Who Sold a Drink to a Korean Tourist for 90,000 Soums Featured on Korean Television
Illegal construction comes at a high price
Illegal construction comes at a high price
Man Learns After 8 Years That His Wife Is Genetically Male
Man Learns After 8 Years That His Wife Is Genetically Male
The 21-year-old blogger’s final journey ended in tragedy
The 21-year-old blogger’s final journey ended in tragedy