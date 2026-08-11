Young man who blackmailed a girl in Namangan and demanded an iPhone detained

In Chust district of Namangan region, a young man who threatened to distribute a girl’s private photos and demanded an expensive phone from her has been detained.

It was established that the 26-year-old man demanded that his 22-year-old acquaintance buy him an iPhone in exchange for not disclosing her private photos. To enforce his demand, he threatened to distribute the photos.

During an operation conducted by law enforcement agencies, the suspect was caught with material evidence while receiving an iPhone 16.

A criminal case has been initiated over the incident, and investigative proceedings are currently underway.

If the young man’s guilt is confirmed in court, he may be sentenced to up to five years in prison under current legislation.