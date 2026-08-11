The actions of a girl dancing in national dress in the middle of the road sparked objections (video)

A video showing a girl dancing in national dress in the middle of a road has spread on social media. It shows the girl dancing in the middle of a road used by vehicles, specifically on a pedestrian crossing.

The incident prompted mixed reactions among social media users. While some positively assessed the girl dancing in national dress, others objected, stressing that such behavior in the middle of the road was dangerous.

So far, the Road Traffic Safety Service has not issued an official statement regarding the incident.

Do you think dancing in the middle of the road is appropriate? Share your opinion in the comments.