Who was the giant white horse made of roses gifted to? (video)

·67·Society
Who was the giant white horse made of roses gifted to? (video)

Various floral arrangements decorated with roses are attracting widespread attention on social media. Among the unusual compositions created in the shapes of a horse, cobra, bear and heart, another distinctive gift has appeared.

The video circulating online shows a large horse-shaped floral arrangement made of white roses. It has emerged that this unusual and elegant gift was presented to actress Durdona Qurbonova.

The actress also shared the video on her page and expressed her impressions humorously.

“Look at this flower arrangement — I think no one has ever had anything like it before,” Durdona Qurbonova wrote.

In the comments on the video, many people said they envied the actress and wished all girls could receive such beautiful and unusual gifts.

We previously reported that Durdona Qurbonova had also been gifted a large bear and a heart-shaped floral arrangement placed beside it.

A woman in a white dress is standing in front of a bear and hearts made of flowers.
Durdona Qurbonova
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