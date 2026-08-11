John Barnes Praises Mohamed Salah’s Move to Trabzonspor

Liverpool legend John Barnes praised Mohamed Salah’s decision to join Trabzonspor in an exclusive interview with GOAL, calling the Egyptian worthy of respect for refusing to choose the “easy option.” After winning nine trophies and scoring 257 goals for the Premier League giants, the Egyptian forward is opening a new chapter in his career and preparing to prove himself in the Turkish Süper Lig. Goal.com reports on this.

It is known that although the experienced 34-year-old forward had one year remaining on his contract with the Merseyside club, he was allowed to look for a new team as a free agent. Despite active discussions about moves to the Saudi Pro League and MLS, Salah chose to remain in Europe and signed a two-year deal with Turkish club Trabzonspor.

The Easy Option and the Saudi Arabia Move

According to GOAL, John Barnes praised the player’s decision, noting that moving to Saudi Arabia could have been an easier path. Barnes believes that if the forward had moved to the Middle East a year earlier, he would have benefited financially but would also have stepped somewhat away from elite football.

“If he had gone to Saudi Arabia then, he would undoubtedly have made money and played in front of 2,000 spectators. Now he has moved to a competitive league where every one of his actions will also be judged,” said the former Liverpool star.

A New Challenge and Fan Pressure

The intense passion and high expectations of Turkish football fans are well known. That is why playing for Trabzonspor will not be easy for Mohamed Salah. At the same time, the fact that the club is not among the strongest giants in the league places even greater responsibility on the Egyptian forward.

As John Barnes pointed out, the player chose not a club like Beşiktaş or Fenerbahçe, but a team where he must prove his status. This shows that he is motivated not merely by money but by a desire to continue playing at the highest level.

Liverpool’s Transfer Policy

The English club had been expected to sign an established star for a substantial fee to replace its legend. However, Liverpool took a different approach, investing £34.5 million ($47 million) in the potential of Spain international Víctor Muñoz.

Experts believe replacing Mohamed Salah will not be easy, and it is natural that his successors will also face a certain degree of pressure. However, only time will reveal how the Egyptian forward’s career in the Turkish league unfolds.