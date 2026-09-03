An unexpected surprise: How friends congratulated Abdulla Qurbonov on his birthday?
Abdulla Qurbonov, a bright representative of Uzbek pop music who has captured the hearts of millions of fans, celebrated his next birthday. On the occasion of the artist's birthday, his closest friends, peers, and colleagues made an unexpected night visit to his home, organizing an unforgettable and heartfelt surprise.
Video footage capturing these joyful moments and warm embraces in the courtyard is receiving enthusiastic applause from fans on social networks.
Nighttime «Happy Birthday» and a festive cake: How the surprise went?
As seen from the distributed footage, his loved ones managed to genuinely surprise the singer:
Unexpected visit: Loved ones who suddenly walked through the gate late at night sang «Happy birthday to you» in unison, bringing a festive mood to the owner of the house;
Candles and memorable gifts: A special festive cake decorated with burning candles and tastefully selected gifts were presented to the singer;
Heartfelt embrace: Abdulla Qurbonov was deeply moved by such attention from his friends, expressed his gratitude to everyone with his hand over his heart, and warmly hugged every guest;
An evening full of joy: Following the warm congratulations in the courtyard, the gathering continued around a festive table with pleasant conversations and sincere wishes.
«There is love in his heart that I do not know...»: The sounds of a touching song
It is noteworthy that a heartfelt song dedicated to a father by Abdulla Qurbonov was harmoniously matched to the video footage capturing these unforgettable moments:
«There is love in his heart that I do not know.
My dear father, I have honor and glory like you.
My dear father, my dear father,
My heart and soul...»
These soul-stirring lines about a father gave a special grace, spirit of gratitude, and family values to the birthday moments. Artists and fans are leaving warm comments on social networks, wishing their beloved singer robust health, creative growth, and family peace.
Which songs of Abdulla Qurbonov do you love listening to the most? What kindest wishes would you express to the artist on the occasion of his birthday? Leave your congratulations in the comments!
…