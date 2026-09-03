An unexpected surprise: How friends congratulated Abdulla Qurbonov on his birthday?

Abdulla Qurbonov, a bright representative of Uzbek pop music who has captured the hearts of millions of fans, celebrated his next birthday. On the occasion of the artist's birthday, his closest friends, peers, and colleagues made an unexpected night visit to his home, organizing an unforgettable and heartfelt surprise.

Video footage capturing these joyful moments and warm embraces in the courtyard is receiving enthusiastic applause from fans on social networks.

Nighttime «Happy Birthday» and a festive cake: How the surprise went?

As seen from the distributed footage, his loved ones managed to genuinely surprise the singer: