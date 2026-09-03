Against the backdrop of statements by the Ukrainian side regarding the 'closing' of Russian airspace and the disruption of civil aviation, Russian aviation services have been placed on high alert against potential threats. The head of the Russian Ministry of Transport, Nikitin, stated that all risks voiced by Kyiv are being taken into account and that requirements for airport and flight safety are being systematically improved.

«We have a concrete answer to every threat»: Minister's official statement

As reported by the Interfax agency, the head of the transport department emphasized that security measures are being regularly updated:

«Of course, we are preparing for this and taking all threats into account;

We are constantly strengthening requirements for flight safety and airport protection. We have concrete response measures to all of this;

We will act appropriately to any threat voiced by terrorists», Nikitin noted.

Cooperation with the Ministry of Defense and Rosgvardiya

A special coordination mechanism with security forces has been established to ensure the stable operation of the transport system:

Interdepartmental communication: The Ministry of Transport is working in close cooperation with the Russian Ministry of Defense and Rosgvardiya;

Stability of flights: According to officials, the measures being taken are aimed at preventing serious disruptions or long-term suspensions in the operation of civil aviation and passenger transport schedules;

Airspace control: The integration of air defense and electronic warfare assets around airports is being strengthened.

Recently, due to drone attacks, the temporary 'Kovyor' (Carpet) regime has been frequently introduced at airports in major Russian cities, leading to flight delays. Kyiv's rhetoric about completely halting Russian air traffic has turned the issue of transport security into one of the most critical points of the confrontation between the two states.

Do you think Russia can fully protect civil aviation through enhanced security measures, or will Kyiv's pressure cause a serious crisis in the flight system? Leave your thoughts in the comments!