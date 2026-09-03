Nepal flood death toll reaches 1,114 — 4,000 people missing

·40·World
Nepal flood death toll reaches 1,114 — 4,000 people missing

Unprecedented heavy floods and landslides in the mountainous border regions of Nepal and China have triggered one of the most severe humanitarian disasters in the region in recent years. According to the latest official data, the number of people killed by the natural disaster has reached 1,114. There is serious concern that the death toll may rise further as the scale of destruction and the volume of landslides continue to grow.

Tragedy in the 1,800-meter mountains: The latest figures

The scale of the disaster has engulfed dozens of settlements along the border:

  • 1,114 victims: Confirmed casualties among residents and tourists trapped under landslides and torrential mudflows;

  • Nearly 4,000 missing: Currently, communication with thousands of people has been completely cut off, and it is feared they remain trapped under debris or layers of mud;

  • Infrastructure collapse: The floods have washed away mountain roads, several strategic bridges have collapsed, and power and communication networks have been severed. As a result, many villages have been completely isolated from the outside world.

Search and rescue operations: A race against time

A large-scale emergency operation is underway in the disaster zone, involving rescue services, military units, and local residents from both Nepal and China:

  • Limitations on heavy machinery: Due to the complex mountain terrain and the high risk of recurring landslides, the deployment of heavy special equipment is delayed, forcing rescuers to work manually in many locations;

  • Aviation mobilization: Rescue helicopters from both countries are conducting continuous flights to evacuate those trapped in dangerous areas and provide first aid to the injured;

  • Little time for rescue: Expertsnote that in mud- and water-logged areas, time is drastically reducing the chances of finding the missing alive, which is why work is continuing around the clock.

Due to global climate change, the rapid melting of glaciers in the Himalayan region and the intensification of seasonal rainfall necessitate a fundamental review of cross-border security measures in mountainous areas.

In your opinion, what joint early warning systems should countries implement to prevent such large-scale natural disasters in mountainous regions and save lives? Leave your thoughts in the comments!

NepalChinaFloodsLandslidesDisaster Relief
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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