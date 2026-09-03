Master's degree results announced: where can you view them?

The results awaited by thousands of applicants who submitted documents for admission to master's degree programs at state higher education institutions for the 2026/2027 academic year have been announced.

Master's admission results have been published. Applicants can now check online whether or not they have been accepted into the master's program.

The most important source for finding out the results is the applicant's personal account.

Where can you check the master's results?

Applications of citizens who registered online for the 2026/2027 academic year master's degree admission process via the my.edu.uz electronic system and the my.gov.uz Unified Interactive State Services Portal have been fully reviewed.

Applicants can find out their results through their personal account in the my.edu.uz electronic system.

How to check the results?

To do this, simply follow these steps:

Visit the my.edu.uz website. Log in to your personal account in the electronic system. Open your master's admission application. Check the information regarding your admission result.

If the result is not visible yet, you can log out of your personal account and log back in, or check if the data has been updated.

Who are the results relevant for?

The results apply to applicants who submitted documents for master's degree specialties at state higher education institutions for the 2026/2027 academic year.

During the admission process, applications were accepted online and applicants' documents were reviewed in the established manner.

If you applied for a master's program, you can check your results in your personal account.

What do applicants need to know now?

After the admission results are announced, the next stage is also of great importance. Therefore, it is necessary to carefully study the information in the personal account and check the instructions regarding the admission status and further actions.

In particular, along with the "accepted" or "rejected" result, one must also pay attention to the additional information displayed in the system.

Most importantly — exactly where to view the results

The results for the 2026/2027 academic year master's admissions have been announced.

Applicants who want to know their results must log into their personal account on the my.edu.uz website.

Thus, those who applied for a master's program can find out their admission results online.

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