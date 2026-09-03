3 years of freedom for entrepreneurs: Moratorium on inspections of small businesses announced

An important historical step has been taken in Uzbekistan to protect small businesses from unjustified interference by regulatory agencies and to strengthen a favorable business environment in the country. President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev signed a special decree (PF-175, dated 27.08.2026) "On measures to implement the tasks defined at the 6th open dialogue of the President with entrepreneurs."

According to the document, a full 3-year moratorium on any inspections of the activities of small business entities in the country has been introduced.

Extra-legal inspections and strict liability

Under the new procedure, for three years, disrupting the activities of small business representatives with unsystematic or scheduled inspections is completely prohibited:

Deemed illegal: Any inspection carried out during the moratorium period is automatically considered illegal;

Inevitability of punishment: Officials who visit entrepreneurs for an unjustified inspection will face strict liability measures established by law.

In which cases are inspections permitted? (6 important exceptions)

To guarantee public safety, human rights, and budget obligations, the decree sets out only 6 specific situations as exceptions:

Within the framework of a criminal case: Inspections during the investigation of criminal cases initiated in accordance with legislation; Human health and life: In cases that pose a direct threat to or may cause harm to the health of citizens; Labor legislation: Monitoring compliance with employees' labor rights, safety, and conditions; Citizens' appeals: Based on specific complaints and applications received from the population and consumers; VAT issue: Inspections related to the process of refunding or offsetting Value Added Tax (VAT) from the state budget; Liquidation of the enterprise: At the time when a business entity voluntarily or in accordance with the law terminates its activities and undergoes liquidation.

Visiting small enterprises under any other pretext outside of these 6 areas will be assessed as a violation of the law.

Business Ombudsman to inspect the archive of the last 3 years: "Effective Control" event

The decree also established a clear mechanism for restoring the previously violated rights of entrepreneurs. The Business Ombudsman institution will implement a special event called "Effective Control" across the republic:

On-site reviews: Officials will travel directly to the regions to re-audit all inspection materials conducted in small businesses over the past 3 years;

Restoration of rights: If it is revealed that illegal, unjustified inspections or excessive fines were applied to an entrepreneur in the past period, their violated rights will be restored and disciplinary measures will be applied to the guilty inspectors.

This decree creates a tremendous guarantee for small enterprises to operate freely without administrative pressure, create new jobs, and increase investments.

In your opinion, how will the announcement of a 3-year moratorium for small businesses stimulate economic growth and reduce the shadow economy in the country? In which other areas are relaxations needed to further support entrepreneurship? Leave your thoughts and suggestions in the comments!