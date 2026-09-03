Sabotage Scandal in Leipzig: EU Plans Sharp Reduction in Visas for Russians

·27·World
Sabotage Scandal in Leipzig: EU Plans Sharp Reduction in Visas for Russians

Germany's Berlin's accusation against Moscow regarding an attempted drone sabotage at Leipzig Airport has triggered a new wave of political and visa restrictions across the European Union. According to Euronews and Deutsche Welle, European diplomatic leadership and German officials are pushing for a significant reduction in Schengen tourist visas for Russian citizens and a sharp tightening of border controls.

“Nothing will be the same”: Kallas and the German Foreign Ministry’s firm stance

Following a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels, European diplomacy chief Kaja Kallas announced a consensus on the new restrictions:

  • Broad support: Kallas stated that EU countries have approved the idea of tightening conditions for issuing tourist visas to Russians and completely banning the entry of former Russian military personnel into the union's territory;

  • Berlin's statement: German Foreign Ministry spokesperson Martin Schäfer emphasized that tourist trips by Russian citizens to Germany “can no longer continue in the previous format”;

  • Security filter: The German official noted that Berlin is actively negotiating with the EU to further reduce the number of visas: “We must ensure that only individuals who do not pose a security threat can enter.” However, it has not been disclosed how this screening will work in practice.

Italian visa and vanished suspects: Investigation details

An investigation by influential German outlets Süddeutsche Zeitung (SZ), NDR, and WDR has revealed details of the incident at Leipzig Airport:

  • Suspect identities: German investigators suspect two people of preparing the sabotage—one is a Russian-born individual with a Latvian passport, and the other is a person with Russian and Belarusian citizenship who entered Germany on a tourist visa issued by Italy;

  • Managed to escape: Journalists report that both suspects have already left German territory. Investigative agencies are quite skeptical about the possibility of capturing and prosecuting them in the future;

  • Moscow's denial: The official Russian government categorically denies all allegations made by Berlin regarding the Leipzig events and the preparation of sabotage.

The intention of European countries to further restrict tourist visas is expected to narrow opportunities for ordinary citizens, students, and travelers to enter the Schengen area.

Do you think mass restrictions on tourist visas under the guise of security will help prevent sabotage, or is this simply political pressure applied against ordinary people? Leave your thoughts in the comments!

LeipzigSabotageEuropean UnionRussiaVisas
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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